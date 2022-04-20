Skip to main content

Remaining Yankees Get Vaccinated Prior to Toronto Trip

A couple players told they team that they got their shots, per the New York Post.

The few remaining Yankees who were unvaccinated against COVID-19 told the team that they have received their shots, per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Heyman reported the news Wednesday, a day after Aaron Boone suggested that the Yankees would have everyone they want available for their upcoming series in Toronto, which begins May 2. In order to cross the Canadian border, foreigners must have received at least two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 14 days before entering the country.

“I think we’re going to be in a good spot,” Boone told reporters before New York’s game against the Tigers. “That’s my understanding.”

The manager continued: “I don’t know timelines of everything, to be honest. My understanding is that we’re going to be okay.”

The Yankees had two unvaccinated players as of mid-March, when Boone said the Canadian rules and series in Toronto were a “concern.” While those names have not been publicly identified, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo have shied away from questions pertaining to their vaccination status.

MLB teams can place unvaccinated players on the restricted list before series against the Blue Jays. Those players are not paid, nor do they accrue service time, while out. Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck had to miss his start against Toronto on Tuesday because he, among other Boston players, is unvaccinated. The Athletics, meanwhile, placed three players on the restricted list before playing the Jays this past weekend.

Unvaccinated players received an exemption to play in Canada last year, but that exception expired in January and was not renewed.

