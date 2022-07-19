Skip to main content

Manny Machado Thought He Was Getting Traded to Yankees in 2018

Imagine how this trade could've changed Yankees history if it happened back in 2018.

Manny Machado in pinstripes?

The star third baseman thought it was going to happen.

Before he was dealt from the Orioles to the Dodgers in 2018, Machado believed that a trade to the Yankees was imminent.

“I thought I was going there,” Machado told Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media, reminiscing during Monday's All-Star media availability. “I guess the trade didn’t go through and I went to the Dodgers.”

Machado was eventually traded from Baltimore to Los Angeles on July 18 that year, a blockbuster deal including five Dodgers prospects (right-handers Zach Pop and Dean Kremer were among them). 

“I don’t really know the full story, but I thought I was going [to New York],” Machado added.

Machado ended up with the Padres, signing a 10-year, $300 million contract in the offseason after the 2018 season. In his first four years with San Diego, including the first half of this season, Machado is slashing .278/.351/.496 with 91 home runs and 289 RBI. He's in Los Angeles this week for the sixth All-Star Game of his young career.

His trade deadline sweepstakes and the process of nearly ending up with the Yankees still resonates with him to this day, though.

“Me and New York go back a long time,” Machado explained. “I played there [for Baltimore] and fans always showed me love. It’s a special place."

Machado also spoke about this year's version of the Yankees, a club featuring fellow Hialeah native Nestor Cortes. 

“They’re playing tremendous baseball,” Machado said. “They’re the No. 1 team in baseball right now and to see what Judge is doing and my boy Nestor doing a great job … It’s awesome to see.”

