Star Reliever Could Rejoin New York Yankees Soon as Rehab Assignment Commences
The New York Yankees could be getting a major piece back in their bullpen in the near future.
Right-handed reliever Tommy Kanhle began a rehab assignment with Single-A Tampa on Wednesday, hurling one shutout inning and striking out two batters.
As manager Aaron Boone told reporters, the plan is for Kahnle to rack up five relief appearances on his rehab assignment before returning to the Bronx.
Kahnle has been on the injured list since the start of the regular season due to a shoulder issue from late in his 2023 campaign that stalled his offseason program. Although he was initially expected to begin a rehab assignment in early-April, Kahnle was not bouncing back the way the Yankees had hoped after throwing.
Luckily, Kahnle has been able to get healthy and has worked his way back to being able to pitch in live game action, which will commence on Wednesday.
Without Kahnle, Lou Trivino (recovering from May 2023 Tommy John surgery), Scott Effross (back surgery), Jonathan Loaisiga (season-ending Tommy John surgery) and Nick Burdi (right hip inflammation), the Yankees' bullpen has still been stellar this season as they rank second in baseball with a 2.94 ERA behind the American League East rival Boston Red Sox.
Kahnle is following in Burdi's footsteps by starting a rehab assignment this week. Burdi, who is in his first season with the Yankees, tossed seven shutout appearances across 6.1 innings before landing on the IL in April. He began his rehab assignment on May 5 and should be back sometime in the near future.
Kahnle's probable return will be huge for an already dominant Yankees' bullpen , as he posted a 2.66 ERA in 40.2 innings last season. However injuries have hindered the veteran hurler, who turns 35 in August, throughout his career, so they will hope he can remain on the mound for the remainder of the year.
In the meantime, the Yankees have received lights out production from closer Clay Holmes (0.00 ERA, 11 saves, 16.1 shutout innings), Ian Hamilton (2.60 ERA, 17.1 innings), Ron Marinaccio (1.54 ERA, 11.2 innings), Victor Gonzalez (2.25 ERA, 12 innings) and lately Caleb Ferguson (1.69 ERA in last 5.1 innings).
Bullpen has certainly been a strength for the Yankees this season, despite a massive amount of injuries. Regardless, it will be a significant boost to get some reinforcements back in the near future in Kahnle and Burdi.