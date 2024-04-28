Surprise New York Yankees Trade Candidate Would Land Pitcher From Biggest Rival
The New York Yankees won in dominating fashion on Saturday, beating the Milwaukee Brewers, 15-3. After the offense had struggled for much of the early stages of the season, it was an encouraging sign that they swung the bats the way they did.
While the offense has had its struggles, the Yankees will also need to upgrade on the mound around the trade deadline.
Throughout the first 28 games of the season, it seems probable that New York will be in a position to make the postseason. Unless something drastically changes, which is always possible, they should have a chance to even compete for the American League East.
To strengthen their case as one of the best teams in the American League, adding another ace-caliber arm should be a priority around the deadline. Recently, Adam Weinrib of YanksGoYard explored pitchers for just that after Jesus Luzardo's injury.
In his list, Weinrib has Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros as an option. The Astros are a brutal 8-19 and if things don't change quickly, there's a chance they'll be sellers at the deadline.
Given all of the success Houston has found for the better part of the past decade, it's tough to give up on them already. However, this is as bad of a start to the season as possible and could lead to massive changes.
The Yankees and Astros trading seems unlikely due to their history. In baseball, especially with a farm system like New York has, anything is possible.
The left-hander was placed on the injury list with elbow inflammation on April 9 but will make his return on Sunday.
He's coming off four impressive seasons, posting an ERA below 3.58 in each year. His 2022 season was one of the best in baseball, posting a 2.82 ERA and striking out 194 hitters.
Despite it being unlikely to see him in pinstripes, don't ever say never.