Report: Yankees' Rival Shows Interest in Signing Brett Gardner

The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly inquired with Brett Gardner's representatives on his status in free agency with his Yankees future unclear.

TAMPA — It's hard to imagine Brett Gardner wearing another uniform, but this scenario would be particularly perplexing for Yankees fans.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Toronto Blue Jays recently checked in with Gardner's representation about his availability in free agency.

Gardner made it clear at the conclusion of last season that he hopes to finish his career with the Yankees. His agent reiterated last month that the 38-year-old aspires to suit up in 2022, preferably in pinstripes.

The Yankees haven't revealed if they want to bring Gardner back for a 15th season, but his locker is still available at George M. Steinbrenner Field and nobody else is using his jersey number.

That said, New York has other assets at its disposal to fill out their bench if they prefer. Aaron Judge can slide over to center field as a backup for Aaron Hicks when needed. Other outfielders like Tim Locastro, Estevan Florial and Ender Inciarte are candidates to make the Opening Day roster as well.

Gardner is notorious for re-signing with the Yankees late in the game each spring. Any day now, the outfielder could pop up in New York's clubhouse. Until then, the chances of Gardner donning another uniform in 2022 continue to grow.

In this case, the level of Toronto's interest is unclear. With a righty-heavy lineup, Gardner could provide a spark from the left side of the plate off their bench, a veteran presence that would help the Blue Jays as they look to take the next step and contend in the playoffs this year.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.