What Makes Brett Gardner the Yankees' Biggest Trash Talker?

Max Goodman

In a story published last week, MLB.com went through all 30 big-league clubs and distinguished which player is the biggest trash talker in each clubhouse.

For the Yankees, the answer was a familiar face.

Brett Gardner, the Yankees' longest-tenured player, was recognized by New York's roster and coaches as the most likely to talk smack with his teammates, engage in some in-house competition and even play some practical jokes.

Here's an excerpt from MLB.com's story (which you can read here):

As the longest-tenured Yankee, Brett Gardner has enjoyed countless opportunities to exhibit a lighter side, establishing a reputation as the team’s resident practical joker (when Clint Frazier’s pregame omelette was filled with habanero peppers, for example, the source was an open secret) and its most acerbic wit. Remember that clip of Gardner battering the Yankee Stadium dugout roof with his bat? That’s how frequently he hits teammates with quips.

Last year, Gardner was relentless in teasing Judge about their unexpected home run battle, as Gardner slugged a career-high 28 home runs -- one more than Judge’s injury-shortened total of 27. When Judge would grab the lead, Gardner inevitably homered again, then offered a comment along the lines of: “He’s trying to keep up with me!”

Gardner's home run race with Judge aside, the left-handed outfielder hasn't strayed away from speaking his mind with umpires. 

The 36-year-old was ejected on multiple occasions last season. As Yankees fans will recall, he was an integral component of manager Aaron Boone' well-known "savages in the box" rant, banging his bat on the ceiling of the Yankees' dugout in the background.

Go ahead and look that up if you haven't seen it already.

Then, of course, there's this situation from later on last season where Gardner was ejected for saying what appeared to be absolutely nothing. 

Entering his 13th season in the Majors, all with the Bombers, Gardner was poised to do some damage and contribute to this talented team in 2020. Especially considering the injuries New York is experiencing in its outfield, had the season started on time, Gardner's veteran presence would have been crucial this spring. 

In fact, in Strat-O-Matic's daily simulation of this season – which has played out since Opening Day as though the novel coronavirus pandemic never occurred – Gardner is on pace for a career year. As of Tuesday, he's cooled off a bit but is still among the league's leaders in batting average and runs batted in.

