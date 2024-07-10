Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Could Reunite With Former Star Reliever at Deadline

The New York Yankees could possibly bring back one of their former star relievers at the trade deadline this year.

Apr 8, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Chad Green (57) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Yankees have their eyes set on upgrading their bullpen, and maybe an old friend could help at this year's trade deadline.

With the deadline just 20 days away now (July 30), GM Brian Cashman could potentially call-up the AL East rival Toronto Blue Jays about former Yankees reliever Chad Green, who is having a bounce-back season.

MLB insider Joel Sherman of The New York Post first brought up Green as a possible trade candidate.

Toronto is well-below .500 and will likely sell-off veteran talent at the deadline, and Green, who has a $10.5 million club option for 2025, may net them a solid prospect or two in return.

It's no secret that just about every playoff caliber team in baseball is seeking relief help at the deadline. Bringing back Green wouldn't be the worst plan for New York, as the 33-year-old entered play on Tuesday night with a 1.57 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP and 21 strikeouts across 23 innings.

Green underwent Tommy John surgery in the first-half of the 2022 season and it was a big loss for the Yankees' bullpen. He later signed with the Blue Jays the following offseason, and spent most of last year recovering from his major procedure. Now, he looks fully healthy again and back to form.

Green was one of the Yankees' most reliable late-inning, high-leverage relief pitchers from 2016-2022. He also has closing experience and prior success in New York, which are bonuses for a bullpen that has collectively struggled while being hit hard by the injury bug.

After a strong start to the 2024 campaign, recently named All-Star closer Clay Holmes has had a rough go of it since May. Holmes will be a free agent in the offseason, so Green could possibly replace him as the team's closer in 2025, should he depart for another team, and down the stretch of this season as well.

