Yankees Injury Update: Domingo Germán Nearing Return

Germán's next outing will be on a rehab assignment

You can never have too much pitching. This is true for every team, even the New York Yankees, who hold the best staff ERA in baseball at 2.81.

In the coming weeks, it appears as though the rich could be getting richer.

Right-handed pitcher Domingo Germán threw three innings of live batting practice on Wednesday, which was the final step he needed to take before receiving the green light to head out on a rehab assignment.

Should Germán remain on a five-day schedule, this would put him in line to make his first rehab start on Monday. The Yankees have yet to announce which affiliate Germán will pitch for, but he will likely need to make several rehab outings, before rejoining the big-league team. New York has indicated that they will build Germán up as a starter.

The latter is a bit surprising, given how strong the Yankees’ current starting five has performed this season. The Yankees’ rotation leads the American League with a 2.78 ERA and 350 strikeouts.

So, when Germán does return, it’s difficult to envision where he fits in the rotation. Ace Gerrit Cole currently has the worst ERA on this unit with a more than respectable 3.33. It seems more likely that Germán could potentially slide into a long relief role in the Yankees’ bullpen, which is second in baseball with a 2.87 ERA.

The righty has not thrown a pitch during the regular season in 2022 due to right shoulder impingement syndrome. He has been on the IL since March 18.

Last season, Germán started 18 games, going 4-5 with a 4.58 ERA across 91 innings in these contests. He also threw 7 1/3 innings in relief but produced an ugly 8.59 ERA out of the bullpen. Germán struck out 98 batters in 2021.

While he doesn’t necessarily fit in the Yankees’ rotation, given the success that Cole, Nestor Cortes, Jameson Taillon, Luis Severino and Jameson Taillon have endured as a group, Germán could serve in a key role as a long reliever in an already stout bullpen. 

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport).

