Yankees' Legend Gives His Take on The Secret to Aaron Judge, Juan Soto’s Success
This New York Yankees' legend knows a thing or two about producing at the plate.
Four-time World Series-winning catcher Jorge Posada, who was a member of New York's iconic “Core Four” prefers to stay out of the spotlight these days.
However, the longtime Yankees' backstop spoke with YES Network’s Jack Curry over the weekend to discuss what he’s seeing from New York's 2024 club.
In this interview, Curry asked Posada whether he believes Aaron Judge and Juan Soto’s plate discipline contributes to their power-hitting prowess.
“No question, Jack,” Posada replied. “You might not see it in the first at-bat, second at-bat of the series… but out of a three-game, four-game series… the pitchers have got to come to the plate at some point.
“It just wears down a pitcher,” Posada continued.
Aaron Judge is currently leading the MLB in walks this season, with 55 drawn in 239 at-bats. Juan Soto is tied for second place in MLB with 47 walks drawn across 242 at-bats.
Posada was never known for his ability to draw walks during his 16 seasons with New York. The most walks he ever produced at the plate was 107, which came during the 2000 MLB season.
In his interview with Curry, Posada noted that his World Series-winning Yankee teams would have been even more devastating on offense if they could have matched the 2024 team’s plate discipline.
“Nowadays, they get a pitcher out [of the game] in 80 pitches,” Posada said of the Yankees’ current lineup. “So I think we would have been a lot tougher on pitchers if we would have done the things that they’re doing now… It just wears down on the pitcher.”
The Yankees have drawn more walks than any other MLB club this season. The 259 they have accrued through 68 games is one more than the Los Angeles Dodgers. The American League team with the second-most walks is the Toronto Blue Jays, who have 226.