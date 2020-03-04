What Makes Pitching Prospect Deivi Garcia a Contender For Yankees' Fifth Rotation Spot?

It's not often that the youngest and smallest individual in a Major League clubhouse can be the center of attention. When 20-year-old Deivi Garcia has taken the mound this spring, however, those around him have stopped what they're doing to watch him pitch.

As one of New York's highest-touted prospects, this comes as no surprise. Any franchise's top prospects garner observation, especially at Spring Training. But while the likes of Gerrit Cole, Aroldis Chapman, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and countless budding stars are going about their business at Yankees' camp, Garcia continually ascends to the center of attention when the ball is in his hands. That speaks volumes to his talent.

For a hurler listed at 5-foot-9, 163 pounds, Garcia packs a punch. The right-hander's fastball can touch 97 miles per hour. Mix that in with an offspeed pitch that MLB Pipeline calls "one of the best breaking balls in the Minors" and you've got yourself a potent arsenal on the mound.

“The makeup about him is kind of off-the-charts,” Yankees' manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Friday after Garcia's Spring Training debut. “Smart, really good aptitude, really good feel for making some adjustments on the mound and picking things up and being able to apply them … The intangible things about him, you really like.”

That makeup was on full display in his first outing of the spring. The right-hander started against the Atlanta Braves, tossing two frames and allowing just one hit – a two-run home run off the bat of third baseman Johan Camargo.

Homer aside, Garcia didn't back down in his first opportunity to face opposing Major League hitters. He struck out three batters, including All-Stars Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcell Ozuna. Each of his three punch outs came on fastballs.

“The idea [is], I like to use my fastball and surprise hitters. Keep them off-balance,” Garcia said to reporters through New York's translator. “I attack certain ways so that I can surprise them with my fastball. Attack with a well-located fastball, that’s what I did there.”

His command is beyond his years as well. Of the 37 pitches he threw on Friday, 25 of them were for strikes. He threw first pitch strikes to each of the nine hitters he faced.

“[Garcia] certainly earned his way to Triple-A and then had some ups and downs there, but all kind of natural in the progression,” Boone explained. “The fact that he shot up the way he did at such a young age, I think, is a tribute to the advanced way in which he pitches.”

For someone who still can't legally purchase alcohol – as Garcia won't turn 21 until this May – the right-hander's progression upward in the Yankees' farm system is unprecedented. In fact, after skyrocketing his way through three minor-league levels last season – finishing the year in Triple-A – Garcia has a legitimate shot to contribute to the Yankees' big-league club in 2020.

On that chance to be featured in pinstripes this season, in wake of Luis Severino's season-ending surgery and James Paxton's recovery from back surgery, Garcia is eager to take on any challenge.

READ: Internal options to replace Luis Severino in the Yankees' rotation

“I can tell you that I am the type of person who likes to compete,’’ Garcia said. “I like challenges and I like competition. If the opportunity comes it would be great.’’

There may be some concern as to whether or not Garcia is ready for an expanded role at the Major League level. He struggled in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at the end of 2019, allowing 39 hits and 24 earned runs across 11 appearances (six starts). Then again, he posted an elite 10.1 strikeout-per-nine rate, punching out 45 hitters in 40 innings pitched. It's impossible to ignore his ability to rack up swings and misses.

New York has several options to add pitching depth this year. Prospects Mike King and Clarke Schmidt, alongside experienced hurlers Jonathan Loaisiga and Luis Cessa are certainly names to keep an eye on. If Garcia can continue to excel against hitters this spring, however, there's no question his name will be on a short list of those in the running to fill the rotation's fifth spot come Opening Day.

Whether he makes his debut in 2020 as a starter, ends up as a relief option in the 'pen, or the coaching staff chooses to give him one more year of development in Triple-A, Garcia is poised to impact this pitching staff for a long time.

