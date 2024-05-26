Yankees Superstar Aaron Judge Makes MLB History After Red-Hot Stretch
New York Yankees fans certainly should be happy with what they are seeing from superstar slugger Aaron Judge right now.
The 32-year-old had a rough start to the 2024 campaign but has completely turned things around over the last few weeks. After crushing yet another home run on Saturday, Judge now is tied with Houston Astros slugger Kyle Tucker and Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson for the league lead in home runs with 17.
Judge has been fantastic over the club's 20 games and even became the first player in Major League Baseball to record 12 or more doubles and 11 or more home runs in a 20-game stretch.
The hulking slugger arguably has been the best player in baseball over the last 20 games. Over that stretch, he has launched 11 home runs, clubbed 12 doubles, drove in 21 runs, and slashed .427/.546/1.088. Judge's success also has translated to wins as the Yankees are 16-4 over the last 20 games.
Judge struggled in his first 34 games and hit six home runs, drove in 18 runs, and slashed .200/.336/.392. He has completely turned things around of late and if he can keep it up, there's a real chance the Yankees can take home their first World Series title since 2009 this season.
The combination of Judge and fellow star slugger Juan Soto has been everything the Yankees could've hoped for this season. Hopefully, New York can keep the duo together for years to come.
More MLB: Yankees Pass Up On Calling Up Top Prospect After Losing Veteran Utility Man