Yankees' Superstar Continues to Build MVP Case With Latest Impressive Accolade
It's only June 11, but the New York Yankees feature two of the American League MVP Award favorites in their lineup.
Superstar right fielder Juan Soto, who returned to the Yankees' lineup as the DH on Monday night after missing three straight games, has been impressive this season. But it is another star outfielder, team captain Aaron Judge, that has taken home some hardware.
For the second time this year, Judge has captured the AL Player of the Week Award for slashing .500/.630/1.200 with a 1.830 OPS, three home runs and 12 RBIs in his last six games. Keep in mind, Judge pulled this off without Soto hitting in front of him across the past three games.
Judge currently holds a 35-game on-base streak in which he has slugged 18 home runs during this span. And for the season, the 32-year-old has a .305/.436/.703 with a 1.139 OPS, 24 homers and 59 RBIs in 67 games. These cumulative numbers are even more astonishing given Judge got off to an ice-cold start to the 2024 campaign after dealing with an abdominal/oblique injury in Spring Training.
It's obvious that Judge has overcome this ailment, and he has been on an absolute tear since the final days of April with no signs of slowing down.
In his last 30 games alone, Judge is batting .413/.534/1.048. Judge is on-pace to notch 59 homers this season, which is close to his record-setting 62 homer mark set in 2022, which is an AL record.
As long as Judge and Soto remain healthy the rest of the way, the Yankees have their best chance at winning a World Series title since 2009.