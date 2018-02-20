Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's girl's basketball team has decided to forfeit its upcoming playoff game and end the season, according to the Orlando Sun Sentinel.

The team was slated to play against Cypress Bay in the Class 9A regional quarterfinals on Thursday before the school informed the Florida high school athletic officials on Saturday. The game was schedule for Feb. 15 but was postponed after the school shooting on Feb. 14 that left 17 people dead.

Maddy Wilford was among the victims that was injured in the shooting and is now in stable condition.

Stoneman Douglas' season ends with a 15–8 record. Cypress Bay will play Deerfield Beach in the regional semifinals.