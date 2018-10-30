SI Swimsuit Editor's Picks (10/30/18)

You May Like
1:00
Swim DailyWe're Celebrating Samantha Hoopes' SIXTH Year with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit!
Samantha Hoopes returns for her sixth year with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
1:00
Swim DailyOlivia Culpo Is Back for Her Second Year With Sports Illustrated Swimsuit!
Olivia Culpo is back for her second year with SI Swimsuit!
1:17
Swim DailyYou're Going to Want to See This Wombat Workout Series With Samantha Hoopes
Samantha Hoopes preps for her 2019 SI Swimsuit shoot with a wombat workout routine.
1:31
Swim DailyFind Out What Alexis Ren 'Didn't See Coming' During DWTS
Alexis Ren admits she has feelings for Dancing with the Stars partner, Alan Bersten.