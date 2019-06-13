Nike 'BETRUE' Commercial Calls for Equality in Sports, Stars Sue Bird and Caster Semenya

Screenshot/Twitter

"None of us can truly win until the rules are the same for everyone."

By Jenna West
June 13, 2019

Nike released a new ad on Thursday as part of its "BETRUE" campaign to call for an end to discrimination in sports.

The commercial features numerous athletes, including Caster Semenya, Chris Mosier, Brittney Griner and Sue Bird, and calls for a level playing field for athletes.

"Every winner knows victory doesn't happen alone. But none of us can truly win until the rules are the same for everyone," the ad says. "None of us can reach our full potential until we recognize each other's greatness. And the playing field won't be level until all of us are equal. So when we win, it won't be by ourselves."

Semenya, an Olympic and world champion 800-meter, is one of the Nike athletes currently fighting for equality. She filed an appeal in May after the IAAF and the Court of Arbitration for Sport set new regulations to limit testosterone levels for athletes with a difference in sex development. Semenya responded with a statement, saying, "The IAAF will not drug me or stop me from being who I am."

If the rule holds up after the appeal, Semenya will not be able to defend her gold medal in the 800 meters at the 2019 IAAF World Championships this fall.

