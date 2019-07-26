Extra Mustard Newsletter — July 26

July 26, 2019
NFL
CFL Cornerback Plays While Wearing Full Joker Facepaint
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: James Dolan Loves Getting People Kicked Out of Places
Extra Mustard
Friday’s Hot Clicks: USWNT Goalie Ashlyn Harris Has a Pretty Sweet Baseball Swing
MLB
Orioles Outfielder Stevie Wilkerson Is First Position Player To Record Save
NBA
Drake Raps About Sponsoring Raptors Jerseys on Rick Ross Song
Soccer
Watch: Messi, Sons Play Keepaway From Their Massive Dog
NFL
Tarik Cohen Arrives to Bears Training Camp With Grand Entrance
Cycling
Violent Weather Forces Early Halt to Tour de France Stage 19
Cycling
Tour de France Leader Gives Yellow Jersey to Shivering Child

