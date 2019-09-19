Extra Mustard Newsletter — Sept. 19

September 19, 2019
Extra Mustard
Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Amir Garrett Ran Away From a Fight This Time
College Football
Georgia Grocery Store Conveniently Out of Irish Spring Soap Ahead of ND Matchup
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Troy Aikman Says He Got a Couple of Phone Calls From FOX Higher Ups After Ripping Doug Gottlieb on Twitter
NFL
Daniel Jones' Giants Jersey Sales Spike After Earning Starting Slot Over Eli Manning
College Football
HBO to Feature Florida, Penn State in 'Hard Knocks' Style Program '24/7 College Football'
MLB
Hall of Fame Legend Carl Yastrzemski Throws First Pitch to Grandson Mike at Fenway Park
Extra Mustard
Troy Aikman on NFL Officiating Issues: 'It's Nauseating' | SI Media Podcast

