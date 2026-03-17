Draft de la NFL 2026: lista completa y orden de selecciones en las siete rondas
Con el scouting combine completado y la primera ola de la agencia libre ya en el retrovisor mientras comienza el nuevo año de liga de la NFL, la atención ahora se ha desplazado casi oficialmente hacia la temporada del draft.
El Draft de la NFL 2026 se llevará a cabo en Pittsburgh —justo fuera del Acrisure Stadium— del jueves 23 de abril al sábado 25 de abril, con 257 selecciones programadas para realizarse a lo largo de los tres días.
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Aquí hay un vistazo al orden completo del draft de siete rondas, actualizado con los intercambios más recientes y las 33 selecciones compensatorias otorgadas, así como un desglose equipo por equipo de las selecciones.
Orden completo del Draft de la NFL 2026: actualizado con todas las selecciones, intercambios y selecciones compensatorias
Round 1
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
- Arizona Cardinals
- Tennessee Titans
- New York Giants
- Cleveland Browns
- Washington Commanders
- New Orleans Saints
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Miami Dolphins
- Dallas Cowboys
- Los Angeles Rams (vía ATL)
- Baltimore Ravens
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New York Jets (vía IND)
- Detroit Lions
- Minnesota Vikings
- Carolina Panthers
- Dallas Cowboys (vía GB)
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Cleveland Browns (vía JAX)
- Chicago Bears
- Buffalo Bills
- San Francisco 49ers
- Houston Texans
- Kansas City Chiefs (vía LAR)
- Denver Broncos
- New England Patriots
- Seattle Seahawks
Round 2
- New York Jets
- Arizona Cardinals
- Tennessee Titans
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Giants
- Houston Texans (vía WSH)
- Cleveland Browns
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Cincinnati Bengals
- New Orleans Saints
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets (vía DAL)
- Baltimore Ravens
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Atlanta Falcons
- Minnesota Vikings
- Detroit Lions
- Carolina Panthers
- Green Bay Packers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Chicago Bears
- San Francisco 49ers
- Houston Texans
- Chicago Bears (vía BUF)
- Los Angeles Rams
- Denver Broncos
- New England Patriots
- Seattle Seahawks
Round 3
- Arizona Cardinals
- Tennessee Titans
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Philadelphia Eagles (vía NYJ)
- Houston Texans (vía NYG)
- Cleveland Browns
- Washington Commanders
- Cincinnati Bengals
- New Orleans Saints
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Miami Dolphins
- Pittsburgh Steelers (vía DAL)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Jacksonville Jaguars (vía DET)
- Minnesota Vikings
- Carolina Panthers
- Green Bay Packers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Miami Dolphins (vía PHI)
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Chicago Bears
- Miami Dolphins (vía HOU)
- Buffalo Bills
- Dallas Cowboys (vía SF)
- Los Angeles Rams
- Denver Broncos
- New England Patriots
- Seattle Seahawks
- Minnesota Vikings (compensatoria)
- Philadelphia Eagles (compensatoria)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatoria)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (vía DET; compensatoria especial)
Round 4
- Tennessee Titans
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
- Arizona Cardinals
- New York Giants
- Houston Texans (vía WSH)
- Cleveland Browns
- Denver Broncos (vía NO)
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Miami Dolphins
- Dallas Cowboys
- Indianapolis Colts
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Las Vegas Raiders (vía MIN desde JAX)
- Detroit Lions
- Carolina Panthers
- Green Bay Packers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New England Patriots (vía CHI desde KC)
- Buffalo Bills
- San Francisco 49ers
- Detroit Lions (vía HOU)
- Chicago Bears (vía LAR)
- Denver Broncos
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints (vía SEA)
- San Francisco 49ers (compensatoria)
- Las Vegas Raiders (compensatoria)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatoria)
- New Orleans Saints (compensatoria)
- Philadelphia Eagles (compensatoria)
- San Francisco 49ers (compensatoria)
- San Francisco 49ers (compensatoria)
- New York Jets (compensatoria)
Round 5
- Houston Texans (vía LV desde CLE)
- Tennessee Titans (vía NYJ desde BAL)
- Arizona Cardinals
- Tennessee Titans (vía LAR desde TEN)
- New York Giants
- Cleveland Browns
- Washington Commanders
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Cleveland Browns (vía CIN)
- New Orleans Saints
- Miami Dolphins
- Dallas Cowboys
- Philadelphia Eagles (vía ATL)
- Baltimore Ravens
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Detroit Lions
- Carolina Panthers (vía MIN)
- Carolina Panthers
- Green Bay Packers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Baltimore Ravens (vía LAC)
- Minnesota Vikings (vía PHI)
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Buffalo Bills (vía CHI)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (vía SF desde PHI)
- Houston Texans (vía PHI)
- Buffalo Bills
- Kansas City Chiefs (vía LAR)
- Denver Broncos
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints (vía SEA)
- Baltimore Ravens (compensatoria)
- Baltimore Ravens (compensatoria)
- Las Vegas Raiders (compensatoria)
- Kansas City Chiefs (compensatoria)
- Dallas Cowboys (compensatoria)
- Philadelphia Eagles (compensatoria)
- New York Jets (compensatoria)
- Dallas Cowboys (compensatoria)
- Detroit Lions (compensatoria)
Round 6
- Buffalo Bills (vía NYJ desde CLE, JAX y LV)
- Arizona Cardinals
- Tennessee Titans
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Giants
- Washington Commanders
- Seattle Seahawks (vía CLE)
- Cincinnati Bengals
- New Orleans Saints
- New England Patriots (vía KC)
- New York Giants (vía MIA)
- New York Giants (vía DAL)
- Tennessee Titans (vía BAL desde NYJ)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Minnesota Vikings (vía IND)
- Atlanta Falcons
- New England Patriots (vía MIN desde HOU, MIN y SF)
- Cincinnati Bengals (vía DET desde CLE)
- Carolina Panthers
- Green Bay Packers
- New England Patriots (vía PIT)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (vía PHI desde HOU y PHI)
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Detroit Lions (vía JAX)
- Cleveland Browns (vía CHI)
- Los Angeles Rams (vía HOU desde LAR y TEN)
- Las Vegas Raiders (vía BUF desde NYJ)
- Washington Commanders (vía SF)
- Kansas City Chiefs (vía LAR)
- Baltimore Ravens (vía DEN desde NYJ, MIN y PHI)
- New England Patriots
- Detroit Lions (vía SEA desde JAX)
- Indianapolis Colts (vía PIT; compensatoria)
- Philadelphia Eagles (compensatoria)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatoria)
Round 7
- Arizona Cardinals
- Dallas Cowboys (vía TEN)
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Buffalo Bills (vía NYJ)
- Cincinnati Bengals (vía NYG desde DAL)
- Detroit Lions (vía CLE)
- Washington Commanders
- Pittsburgh Steelers (vía NO desde NE)
- Tennessee Titans (vía KC desde DAL)
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets (vía DAL desde BUF y LV)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Pittsburgh Steelers (vía IND)
- Atlanta Falcons
- Los Angeles Rams (vía BAL)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (vía DET)
- Minnesota Vikings
- Minnesota Vikings (vía CAR)
- Green Bay Packers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Miami Dolphins (vía LAC desde TEN y NYJ)
- Chicago Bears (vía PHI desde JAX y CLE)
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Chicago Bears
- New York Jets (vía BUF desde CLE)
- Houston Texans (vía SF)
- Minnesota Vikings (vía HOU)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (vía LAR desde HOU)
- Denver Broncos
- New England Patriots
- Cleveland Browns (vía SEA)
- Indianapolis Colts (compensatoria)
- Baltimore Ravens (compensatoria)
- Los Angeles Rams (compensatoria)
- Los Angeles Rams (compensatoria)
- Baltimore Ravens (compensatoria)
- Indianapolis Colts (compensatoria)
- Green Bay Packers (compensatoria)
- Denver Broncos (compensatoria)
- Denver Broncos (compensatoria)
Selecciones del Draft de la NFL 2026 por equipo
Aquí hay un vistazo a cada selección —por equipo— en el próximo draft de la NFL 2026.
Arizona Cardinals
Round 1, Pick 3
Round 2, Pick 34
Round 3, Pick 65
Round 4, Pick 104
Round 5, Pick 143
Round 6, Pick 183
Round 7, Pick 217
Atlanta Falcons
Round 2, Pick 48
Round 3, Pick 79
Round 4, Pick 114
Round 6, Pick 197
Round 7, Pick 231
Baltimore Ravens
Round 1, Pick 14
Round 2, Pick 45
Round 3, Pick 80
Round 4, Pick 115
Round 5, Pick 154
Round 5, Pick 162 (via LAC)
Round 5, Pick 173 (compensatory)
Round 5, Pick 174 (compensatory)
Round 6, Pick 211 (via DEN from NYJ, MIN and PHI)
Round 7, Pick 250 (compensatory)
Round 7, Pick 253 (compensatory)
Buffalo Bills
Round 1, Pick 26
Round 3, Pick 91
Round 4, Pick 126
Round 5, Pick 165 (via CHI)
Round 5, Pick 168
Round 6, Pick 182 (via NYJ from CLE, JAX and LV)
Round 7, Pick 220 (via NYJ)
Carolina Panthers
Round 1, Pick 19
Round 2, Pick 52
Round 3, Pick 83
Round 4, Pick 119
Round 5, Pick 158 (via MIN)
Round 5, Pick 159
Round 6, Pick 200
Chicago Bears
Round 1, Pick 25
Round 2, Pick 57
Round 2, Pick 60 (via BUF)
Round 3, Pick 89
Round 4, Pick 129 (via LAR)
Round 7, Pick 239 (via PHI from JAX and CLE)
Round 7, Pick 241
Cincinnati Bengals
Round 1, Pick 10
Round 2, Pick 41
Round 3, Pick 72
Round 4, Pick 110
Round 6, Pick 189
Round 6, Pick 199 (via DET from CLE)
Round 7, Pick 221 (via NYG from DAL)
Round 7, Pick 226
Cleveland Browns
Round 1, Pick 6
Round 1, Pick 24 (via JAX)
Round 2, Pick 39
Round 3, Pick 70
Round 4, Pick 107
Round 5, Pick 146
Round 5, Pick 149 (via CIN)
Round 6 Pick 206 (via CHI)
Round 7, Pick 248 (via SEA)
Dallas Cowboys
Round 1, Pick 12
Round 1, Pick 20 (via GB)
Round 3, Pick 92 (via SF)
Round 4, Pick 112
Round 5, Pick 152
Round 5, Pick 177 (compensatory)
Round 5, Pick 180 (compensatory)
Round 7, Pick 218 (via TEN)
Denver Broncos
Round 1, Pick 30
Round 2, Pick 62
Round 3, Pick 94
Round 4, Pick 108 (via NO)
Round 4, Pick 130
Round 5, Pick 170
Round 7, Pick 246
Round 7, Pick 256 (compensatory)
Round 7, Pick 257 (compensatory)
Detroit Lions
Round 1, Pick 17
Round 2, Pick 50
Round 4, Pick 118
Round 4, Pick 128 (via HOU)
Round 5, Pick 157
Round 5, Pick 181 (compensatory)
Round 6, Pick 205 (via JAX)
Round 6, Pick 213 (via SEA from JAX)
Round 7, Pick 222 (via CLE)
Green Bay Packers
Round 2, Pick 52
Round 3, Pick 84
Round 4, Pick 120
Round 5, Pick 160
Round 6, Pick 201
Round 7, Pick 236
Round 7, Pick 255 (compensatory)
Houston Texans
Round 1, Pick 28
Round 2, Pick 28 (via WSH)
Round 2, Pick 59
Round 3, Pick 69 (via NYG)
Round 4, Pick 106 (via WSH)
Round 5, Pick 141 (via LV from CLE)
Round 5, Pick 167 (via PHI)
Round 7, Pick 243 (via SF)
Indianapolis Colts
Round 2, Pick 47
Round 3, Pick 78
Round 4, Pick 113
Round 5, Pick 156
Round 6, Pick 214
Round 7, Pick 249 (compensatory)
Round 7, Pick 254 (compensatory)
Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 2, Pick 56
Round 3, Pick 81 (via DET)
Round 3, Pick 88
Round 3, Pick 100 (via DET; special compensatory)
Round 4, Pick 124
Round 5, Pick 164
Round 5, Pick 166 (via SF from PHI)
Round 6, Pick 203 (via PHI from HOU and PHI)
Round 7, Pick 233 (via DET)
Round 7, Pick 240
Round 7, Pick 245 (via LAR from HOU)
Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1, Pick 9
Round 1, Pick 29 (via LAR)
Round 2, Pick 40
Round 3, Pick 74
Round 4, Pick 109
Round 5, Pick 148
Round 5, Pick 169 (via LAR)
Round 5, Pick 176 (compensatory)
Round 6, Pick 210 (via LAR)
Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1, Pick 1
Round 2, Pick 36
Round 3, Pick 67
Round 4, Pick 102
Round 4, Pick 117 (via MIN from JAX)
Round 4, Pick 134 (compensatory)
Round 5, Pick 175 (compensatory)
Round 6, Pick 185
Round 6, Pick 208 (via BUF from NYJ)
Round 7, Pick 219
Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1, Pick 22
Round 2, Pick 55
Round 3, Pick 86
Round 4, Pick 123
Round 6, Pick 204
Los Angeles Rams
Round 1, Pick 13 (via ATL)
Round 2, Pick 61
Round 3, Pick 93
Round 6, Pick 207 (via HOU from LAR and TEN)
Round 7, Pick 232 (via BAL)
Round 7, Pick 251 (compensatory)
Round 7, Pick 252 (compensatory)
Miami Dolphins
Round 1, Pick 11
Round 2, Pick 43
Round 3, Pick 75
Round 3, Pick 87 (via PHI)
Round 3, Pick 90 (via HOU)
Round 4, Pick 111
Round 5, Pick 151
Round 7, Pick 227
Round 7, Pick 238 (via LAC from TEN and NYJ)
Minnesota Vikings
Round 1, Pick 18
Round 2, Pick 49
Round 3, Pick 82
Round 3, Pick 97 (compensatory)
Round 5, Pick 163 (via PHI)
Round 6, Pick 196 (via IND)
Round 7, Pick 234
Round 7, Pick 235 (via CAR)
Round 7, Pick 244 (via HOU)
New England Patriots
Round 1, Pick 31
Round 2, Pick 63
Round 3, Pick 95
Round 4, Pick 125 (via CHI from KC)
Round 3, Pick 131
Round 5, Pick 171
Round 6, Pick 191 (via KC)
Round 6, Pick 198 (via MIN from HOU, MIN and SF)
Round 6, Pick 202 (via PIT)
Round 6, Pick 212
Round 7, Pick 247
New Orleans Saints
Round 1, Pick 8
Round 2, Pick 42
Round 3, Pick 73
Round 4, Pick 132 (via SEA)
Round 4, Pick 136 (compensatory)
Round 5, Pick 150
Round 5, Pick 172 (via SEA)
Round 6, Pick 190
New York Giants
Round 1, Pick 5
Round 2, Pick 37
Round 4, Pick 105
Round 5, Pick 145
Round 6, Pick 186
Round 6, Pick 192 (via MIA)
Round 6, Pick 193 (via DAL)
New York Jets
Round 1, Pick 2
Round 1, Pick 16 (via IND)
Round 2, Pick 33
Round 2, Pick 44 (via DAL)
Round 4, Pick 103
Round 4, Pick 140 (compensatory)
Round 5, Pick 179 (compensatory)
Round 7, Pick 228 (via DAL from BUF and LV)
Round 7, Pick 242 (via BUF from CLE)
Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1, Pick 23
Round 2, Pick 54
Round 3, Pick 68 (via NYJ)
Round 3, Pick 98 (compensatory)
Round 4, Pick 122
Round 4, Pick 137 (compensatory)
Round 5, Pick 153 (via ATL)
Round 5, Pick 186 (compensatory)
Round 6, Pick 215 (compensatory)
Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1, Pick 21
Round 2, Pick 53
Round 3, Pick 76 (via DAL)
Round 3, Pick 85
Round 3, Pick 99 (compensatory)
Round 4, Pick 121
Round 4, Pick 135 (compensatory)
Round 5, Pick 161
Round 6, Pick 216 (compensatory)
Round 7, Pick 224 (via NO from NE)
Round 7, Pick 230 (via IND)
Round 7, Pick 237
San Francisco 49ers
Round 1, Pick 27
Round 2, Pick 58
Round 4, Pick 127
Round 4, Pick 133 (compensatory)
Round 4, Pick 138 (compensatory)
Round 4, Pick 139 (compensatory)
Seattle Seahawks
Round 1, Pick 32
Round 2, Pick 64
Round 3, Pick 96
Round 6, Pick 188 (via CLE)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1, Pick 15
Round 2, Pick 46
Round 3, Pick 77
Round 4, Pick 116
Round 5, Pick 155
Round 6, Pick 195
Round 7, Pick
Tennessee Titans
Round 1, Pick 4
Round 2, Pick 35
Round 3, Pick 66
Round 4, Pick 101
Round 5, Pick 142 (via NYJ from BAL)
Round 5, Pick 144 (via LAR from TEN)
Round 6, Pick 184
Round 6, Pick 194 (via BAL from NYJ)
Round 7, Pick 225 (via KC from DAL)
Washington Commanders
Round 1, Pick 7
Round 3, Pick 71
Round 5, Pick 147
Round 6, Pick 187
Round 6, Pick 209 (via SF)
Round 7, Pick 223
Publicado originalmente en www.sportsillustrated.com el 16/03/2026, traducido al español para SI México.