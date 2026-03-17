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Draft de la NFL 2026: lista completa y orden de selecciones en las siete rondas

Un vistazo completo al orden del draft de la NFL 2026, con la selección de cada equipo, intercambios y selecciones compensatorias.

César Juárez Caudillo

El Draft de la NFL se llevará a cabo en abril y aquí el orden de la selecciones.
El Draft de la NFL se llevará a cabo en abril y aquí el orden de la selecciones. / Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Con el scouting combine completado y la primera ola de la agencia libre ya en el retrovisor mientras comienza el nuevo año de liga de la NFL, la atención ahora se ha desplazado casi oficialmente hacia la temporada del draft.

El Draft de la NFL 2026 se llevará a cabo en Pittsburgh —justo fuera del Acrisure Stadium— del jueves 23 de abril al sábado 25 de abril, con 257 selecciones programadas para realizarse a lo largo de los tres días.

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Aquí hay un vistazo al orden completo del draft de siete rondas, actualizado con los intercambios más recientes y las 33 selecciones compensatorias otorgadas, así como un desglose equipo por equipo de las selecciones.

Orden completo del Draft de la NFL 2026: actualizado con todas las selecciones, intercambios y selecciones compensatorias

Round 1

  1. Las Vegas Raiders
  2. New York Jets
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Tennessee Titans
  5. New York Giants
  6. Cleveland Browns
  7. Washington Commanders
  8. New Orleans Saints
  9. Kansas City Chiefs
  10. Cincinnati Bengals
  11. Miami Dolphins
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. Los Angeles Rams (vía ATL)
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  16. New York Jets (vía IND)
  17. Detroit Lions
  18. Minnesota Vikings
  19. Carolina Panthers
  20. Dallas Cowboys (vía GB)
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Philadelphia Eagles
  24. Cleveland Browns (vía JAX)
  25. Chicago Bears
  26. Buffalo Bills
  27. San Francisco 49ers
  28. Houston Texans
  29. Kansas City Chiefs (vía LAR)
  30. Denver Broncos
  31. New England Patriots
  32. Seattle Seahawks

Round 2

  1. New York Jets
  2. Arizona Cardinals
  3. Tennessee Titans
  4. Las Vegas Raiders
  5. New York Giants
  6. Houston Texans (vía WSH)
  7. Cleveland Browns
  8. Kansas City Chiefs
  9. Cincinnati Bengals
  10. New Orleans Saints
  11. Miami Dolphins
  12. New York Jets (vía DAL)
  13. Baltimore Ravens
  14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Atlanta Falcons
  17. Minnesota Vikings
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Carolina Panthers
  20. Green Bay Packers
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Los Angeles Chargers
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. Chicago Bears
  26. San Francisco 49ers
  27. Houston Texans
  28. Chicago Bears (vía BUF)
  29. Los Angeles Rams
  30. Denver Broncos
  31. New England Patriots
  32. Seattle Seahawks

Round 3

  1. Arizona Cardinals
  2. Tennessee Titans
  3. Las Vegas Raiders
  4. Philadelphia Eagles (vía NYJ)
  5. Houston Texans (vía NYG)
  6. Cleveland Browns
  7. Washington Commanders
  8. Cincinnati Bengals
  9. New Orleans Saints
  10. Kansas City Chiefs
  11. Miami Dolphins
  12. Pittsburgh Steelers (vía DAL)
  13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  14. Indianapolis Colts
  15. Atlanta Falcons
  16. Baltimore Ravens
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars (vía DET)
  18. Minnesota Vikings
  19. Carolina Panthers
  20. Green Bay Packers
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Miami Dolphins (vía PHI)
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. Chicago Bears
  26. Miami Dolphins (vía HOU)
  27. Buffalo Bills
  28. Dallas Cowboys (vía SF)
  29. Los Angeles Rams
  30. Denver Broncos
  31. New England Patriots
  32. Seattle Seahawks
  33. Minnesota Vikings (compensatoria)
  34. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatoria)
  35. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatoria)
  36. Jacksonville Jaguars (vía DET; compensatoria especial)

Round 4

  1. Tennessee Titans
  2. Las Vegas Raiders
  3. New York Jets
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. New York Giants
  6. Houston Texans (vía WSH)
  7. Cleveland Browns
  8. Denver Broncos (vía NO)
  9. Kansas City Chiefs
  10. Cincinnati Bengals
  11. Miami Dolphins
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. Indianapolis Colts
  14. Atlanta Falcons
  15. Baltimore Ravens
  16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  17. Las Vegas Raiders (vía MIN desde JAX)
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Carolina Panthers
  20. Green Bay Packers
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Los Angeles Chargers
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. New England Patriots (vía CHI desde KC)
  26. Buffalo Bills
  27. San Francisco 49ers
  28. Detroit Lions (vía HOU)
  29. Chicago Bears (vía LAR)
  30. Denver Broncos
  31. New England Patriots
  32. New Orleans Saints (vía SEA)
  33. San Francisco 49ers (compensatoria)
  34. Las Vegas Raiders (compensatoria)
  35. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatoria)
  36. New Orleans Saints (compensatoria)
  37. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatoria)
  38. San Francisco 49ers (compensatoria)
  39. San Francisco 49ers (compensatoria)
  40. New York Jets (compensatoria)

Round 5

  1. Houston Texans (vía LV desde CLE)
  2. Tennessee Titans (vía NYJ desde BAL)
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Tennessee Titans (vía LAR desde TEN)
  5. New York Giants
  6. Cleveland Browns
  7. Washington Commanders
  8. Kansas City Chiefs
  9. Cleveland Browns (vía CIN)
  10. New Orleans Saints
  11. Miami Dolphins
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. Philadelphia Eagles (vía ATL)
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  16. Indianapolis Colts
  17. Detroit Lions
  18. Carolina Panthers (vía MIN)
  19. Carolina Panthers
  20. Green Bay Packers
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Baltimore Ravens (vía LAC)
  23. Minnesota Vikings (vía PHI)
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. Buffalo Bills (vía CHI)
  26. Jacksonville Jaguars (vía SF desde PHI)
  27. Houston Texans (vía PHI)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Kansas City Chiefs (vía LAR)
  30. Denver Broncos
  31. New England Patriots
  32. New Orleans Saints (vía SEA)
  33. Baltimore Ravens (compensatoria)
  34. Baltimore Ravens (compensatoria)
  35. Las Vegas Raiders (compensatoria)
  36. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatoria)
  37. Dallas Cowboys (compensatoria)
  38. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatoria)
  39. New York Jets (compensatoria)
  40. Dallas Cowboys (compensatoria)
  41. Detroit Lions (compensatoria)

Round 6

  1. Buffalo Bills (vía NYJ desde CLE, JAX y LV)
  2. Arizona Cardinals
  3. Tennessee Titans
  4. Las Vegas Raiders
  5. New York Giants
  6. Washington Commanders
  7. Seattle Seahawks (vía CLE)
  8. Cincinnati Bengals
  9. New Orleans Saints
  10. New England Patriots (vía KC)
  11. New York Giants (vía MIA)
  12. New York Giants (vía DAL)
  13. Tennessee Titans (vía BAL desde NYJ)
  14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  15. Minnesota Vikings (vía IND)
  16. Atlanta Falcons
  17. New England Patriots (vía MIN desde HOU, MIN y SF)
  18. Cincinnati Bengals (vía DET desde CLE)
  19. Carolina Panthers
  20. Green Bay Packers
  21. New England Patriots (vía PIT)
  22. Jacksonville Jaguars (vía PHI desde HOU y PHI)
  23. Los Angeles Chargers
  24. Detroit Lions (vía JAX)
  25. Cleveland Browns (vía CHI)
  26. Los Angeles Rams (vía HOU desde LAR y TEN)
  27. Las Vegas Raiders (vía BUF desde NYJ)
  28. Washington Commanders (vía SF)
  29. Kansas City Chiefs (vía LAR)
  30. Baltimore Ravens (vía DEN desde NYJ, MIN y PHI)
  31. New England Patriots
  32. Detroit Lions (vía SEA desde JAX)
  33. Indianapolis Colts (vía PIT; compensatoria)
  34. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatoria)
  35. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatoria)

Round 7

  1. Arizona Cardinals
  2. Dallas Cowboys (vía TEN)
  3. Las Vegas Raiders
  4. Buffalo Bills (vía NYJ)
  5. Cincinnati Bengals (vía NYG desde DAL)
  6. Detroit Lions (vía CLE)
  7. Washington Commanders
  8. Pittsburgh Steelers (vía NO desde NE)
  9. Tennessee Titans (vía KC desde DAL)
  10. Cincinnati Bengals
  11. Miami Dolphins
  12. New York Jets (vía DAL desde BUF y LV)
  13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  14. Pittsburgh Steelers (vía IND)
  15. Atlanta Falcons
  16. Los Angeles Rams (vía BAL)
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars (vía DET)
  18. Minnesota Vikings
  19. Minnesota Vikings (vía CAR)
  20. Green Bay Packers
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Miami Dolphins (vía LAC desde TEN y NYJ)
  23. Chicago Bears (vía PHI desde JAX y CLE)
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. Chicago Bears
  26. New York Jets (vía BUF desde CLE)
  27. Houston Texans (vía SF)
  28. Minnesota Vikings (vía HOU)
  29. Jacksonville Jaguars (vía LAR desde HOU)
  30. Denver Broncos
  31. New England Patriots
  32. Cleveland Browns (vía SEA)
  33. Indianapolis Colts (compensatoria)
  34. Baltimore Ravens (compensatoria)
  35. Los Angeles Rams (compensatoria)
  36. Los Angeles Rams (compensatoria)
  37. Baltimore Ravens (compensatoria)
  38. Indianapolis Colts (compensatoria)
  39. Green Bay Packers (compensatoria)
  40. Denver Broncos (compensatoria)
  41. Denver Broncos (compensatoria)

Selecciones del Draft de la NFL 2026 por equipo

Aquí hay un vistazo a cada selección —por equipo— en el próximo draft de la NFL 2026.

Arizona Cardinals

Round 1, Pick 3

Round 2, Pick 34

Round 3, Pick 65

Round 4, Pick 104

Round 5, Pick 143

Round 6, Pick 183

Round 7, Pick 217

Atlanta Falcons

Round 2, Pick 48

Round 3, Pick 79

Round 4, Pick 114

Round 6, Pick 197

Round 7, Pick 231

Baltimore Ravens

Round 1, Pick 14

Round 2, Pick 45

Round 3, Pick 80

Round 4, Pick 115

Round 5, Pick 154

Round 5, Pick 162 (via LAC)

Round 5, Pick 173 (compensatory)

Round 5, Pick 174 (compensatory)

Round 6, Pick 211 (via DEN from NYJ, MIN and PHI)

Round 7, Pick 250 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 253 (compensatory)

Buffalo Bills

Round 1, Pick 26

Round 3, Pick 91

Round 4, Pick 126

Round 5, Pick 165 (via CHI)

Round 5, Pick 168

Round 6, Pick 182 (via NYJ from CLE, JAX and LV)

Round 7, Pick 220 (via NYJ)

Carolina Panthers

Round 1, Pick 19

Round 2, Pick 52

Round 3, Pick 83

Round 4, Pick 119

Round 5, Pick 158 (via MIN)

Round 5, Pick 159

Round 6, Pick 200

Chicago Bears

Round 1, Pick 25

Round 2, Pick 57

Round 2, Pick 60 (via BUF)

Round 3, Pick 89

Round 4, Pick 129 (via LAR)

Round 7, Pick 239 (via PHI from JAX and CLE)

Round 7, Pick 241

Cincinnati Bengals

Round 1, Pick 10

Round 2, Pick 41

Round 3, Pick 72

Round 4, Pick 110

Round 6, Pick 189

Round 6, Pick 199 (via DET from CLE)

Round 7, Pick 221 (via NYG from DAL)

Round 7, Pick 226

Cleveland Browns

Round 1, Pick 6

Round 1, Pick 24 (via JAX)

Round 2, Pick 39

Round 3, Pick 70

Round 4, Pick 107

Round 5, Pick 146

Round 5, Pick 149 (via CIN)

Round 6 Pick 206 (via CHI)

Round 7, Pick 248 (via SEA)

Dallas Cowboys

Round 1, Pick 12

Round 1, Pick 20 (via GB)

Round 3, Pick 92 (via SF)

Round 4, Pick 112

Round 5, Pick 152

Round 5, Pick 177 (compensatory)

Round 5, Pick 180 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 218 (via TEN)

Denver Broncos

Round 1, Pick 30

Round 2, Pick 62

Round 3, Pick 94

Round 4, Pick 108 (via NO)

Round 4, Pick 130

Round 5, Pick 170

Round 7, Pick 246

Round 7, Pick 256 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 257 (compensatory)

Detroit Lions

Round 1, Pick 17

Round 2, Pick 50

Round 4, Pick 118

Round 4, Pick 128 (via HOU)

Round 5, Pick 157

Round 5, Pick 181 (compensatory)

Round 6, Pick 205 (via JAX)

Round 6, Pick 213 (via SEA from JAX)

Round 7, Pick 222 (via CLE)

Green Bay Packers

Round 2, Pick 52

Round 3, Pick 84

Round 4, Pick 120

Round 5, Pick 160

Round 6, Pick 201

Round 7, Pick 236

Round 7, Pick 255 (compensatory)

Houston Texans

Round 1, Pick 28

Round 2, Pick 28 (via WSH)

Round 2, Pick 59

Round 3, Pick 69 (via NYG)

Round 4, Pick 106 (via WSH)

Round 5, Pick 141 (via LV from CLE)

Round 5, Pick 167 (via PHI)

Round 7, Pick 243 (via SF)

Indianapolis Colts

Round 2, Pick 47

Round 3, Pick 78

Round 4, Pick 113

Round 5, Pick 156

Round 6, Pick 214

Round 7, Pick 249 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 254 (compensatory)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 2, Pick 56

Round 3, Pick 81 (via DET)

Round 3, Pick 88

Round 3, Pick 100 (via DET; special compensatory)

Round 4, Pick 124

Round 5, Pick 164

Round 5, Pick 166 (via SF from PHI)

Round 6, Pick 203 (via PHI from HOU and PHI)

Round 7, Pick 233 (via DET)

Round 7, Pick 240

Round 7, Pick 245 (via LAR from HOU)

Kansas City Chiefs

Round 1, Pick 9

Round 1, Pick 29 (via LAR)

Round 2, Pick 40

Round 3, Pick 74

Round 4, Pick 109

Round 5, Pick 148

Round 5, Pick 169 (via LAR)

Round 5, Pick 176 (compensatory)

Round 6, Pick 210 (via LAR)

Las Vegas Raiders

Round 1, Pick 1

Round 2, Pick 36

Round 3, Pick 67

Round 4, Pick 102

Round 4, Pick 117 (via MIN from JAX)

Round 4, Pick 134 (compensatory)

Round 5, Pick 175 (compensatory)

Round 6, Pick 185

Round 6, Pick 208 (via BUF from NYJ)

Round 7, Pick 219

Los Angeles Chargers

Round 1, Pick 22

Round 2, Pick 55

Round 3, Pick 86

Round 4, Pick 123

Round 6, Pick 204

Los Angeles Rams

Round 1, Pick 13 (via ATL)

Round 2, Pick 61

Round 3, Pick 93

Round 6, Pick 207 (via HOU from LAR and TEN)

Round 7, Pick 232 (via BAL)

Round 7, Pick 251 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 252 (compensatory)

Miami Dolphins

Round 1, Pick 11

Round 2, Pick 43

Round 3, Pick 75

Round 3, Pick 87 (via PHI)

Round 3, Pick 90 (via HOU)

Round 4, Pick 111

Round 5, Pick 151

Round 7, Pick 227

Round 7, Pick 238 (via LAC from TEN and NYJ)

Minnesota Vikings

Round 1, Pick 18

Round 2, Pick 49

Round 3, Pick 82

Round 3, Pick 97 (compensatory)

Round 5, Pick 163 (via PHI)

Round 6, Pick 196 (via IND)

Round 7, Pick 234

Round 7, Pick 235 (via CAR)

Round 7, Pick 244 (via HOU)

New England Patriots

Round 1, Pick 31

Round 2, Pick 63

Round 3, Pick 95

Round 4, Pick 125 (via CHI from KC)

Round 3, Pick 131

Round 5, Pick 171

Round 6, Pick 191 (via KC)

Round 6, Pick 198 (via MIN from HOU, MIN and SF)

Round 6, Pick 202 (via PIT)

Round 6, Pick 212

Round 7, Pick 247

New Orleans Saints

Round 1, Pick 8

Round 2, Pick 42

Round 3, Pick 73

Round 4, Pick 132 (via SEA)

Round 4, Pick 136 (compensatory)

Round 5, Pick 150

Round 5, Pick 172 (via SEA)

Round 6, Pick 190

New York Giants

Round 1, Pick 5

Round 2, Pick 37

Round 4, Pick 105

Round 5, Pick 145

Round 6, Pick 186

Round 6, Pick 192 (via MIA)

Round 6, Pick 193 (via DAL)

New York Jets

Round 1, Pick 2

Round 1, Pick 16 (via IND)

Round 2, Pick 33

Round 2, Pick 44 (via DAL)

Round 4, Pick 103

Round 4, Pick 140 (compensatory)

Round 5, Pick 179 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 228 (via DAL from BUF and LV)

Round 7, Pick 242 (via BUF from CLE)

Philadelphia Eagles

Round 1, Pick 23

Round 2, Pick 54

Round 3, Pick 68 (via NYJ)

Round 3, Pick 98 (compensatory)

Round 4, Pick 122

Round 4, Pick 137 (compensatory)

Round 5, Pick 153 (via ATL)

Round 5, Pick 186 (compensatory)

Round 6, Pick 215 (compensatory)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 1, Pick 21

Round 2, Pick 53

Round 3, Pick 76 (via DAL)

Round 3, Pick 85

Round 3, Pick 99 (compensatory)

Round 4, Pick 121

Round 4, Pick 135 (compensatory)

Round 5, Pick 161

Round 6, Pick 216 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 224 (via NO from NE)

Round 7, Pick 230 (via IND)

Round 7, Pick 237

San Francisco 49ers

Round 1, Pick 27

Round 2, Pick 58

Round 4, Pick 127

Round 4, Pick 133 (compensatory)

Round 4, Pick 138 (compensatory)

Round 4, Pick 139 (compensatory)

Seattle Seahawks

Round 1, Pick 32

Round 2, Pick 64

Round 3, Pick 96

Round 6, Pick 188 (via CLE)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 1, Pick 15

Round 2, Pick 46

Round 3, Pick 77

Round 4, Pick 116

Round 5, Pick 155

Round 6, Pick 195

Round 7, Pick

Tennessee Titans

Round 1, Pick 4

Round 2, Pick 35

Round 3, Pick 66

Round 4, Pick 101

Round 5, Pick 142 (via NYJ from BAL)

Round 5, Pick 144 (via LAR from TEN)

Round 6, Pick 184

Round 6, Pick 194 (via BAL from NYJ)

Round 7, Pick 225 (via KC from DAL)

Washington Commanders

Round 1, Pick 7

Round 3, Pick 71

Round 5, Pick 147

Round 6, Pick 187

Round 6, Pick 209 (via SF)

Round 7, Pick 223

Publicado originalmente en www.sportsillustrated.com el 16/03/2026, traducido al español para SI México.

Published |Modified
César Juárez Caudillo
CÉSAR JUÁREZ CAUDILLO

Periodista en Sports Illustrated México, donde da cobertura a Futbol Mexicano, MLB, NFL. Con experiencia en Mundiales FIFA, JJOO y más.