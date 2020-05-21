Despite what Los Angeles Lakers veteran Jared Dudley says, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been quite transparent throughout the NBA's COVID-19 suspension. While the commissioner might not have given the answer basketball fans and players might've wanted to hear -- Silver always shot it straight. And shooting it straight meant saying he really didn't have any clue as to whether it was going to be possible to resume the 2019-2020 season or not.

That could change soon, however. For the last few weeks, Silver and the NBA have shown a concise effort to attempt to bring the league back into action. And he made it clear that if everything goes right, then the NBA will make a comeback. At this point, many around the league believe that by June, Adam Silver will begin to greenlight a return to action -- and that includes Lakers' veteran, Jared Dudley.

After partaking in a conference call with Los Angeles media on Wednesday that lasted over 30 minutes, Dudley highlighted some key factors going into the restart of the season. As Adam Silver has kept a lot of the league's plans strictly reserved for those partaking in conference calls, Dudley was willing to reveal some of the information to give those paying attention a better understanding of what's going on.

1. That Bubble Concept? Yeah, It's Not What We Think

By now, we know the NBA is going to fly players out to a neutral city where they will stay and play in until the season concludes. At the moment, Disney World in Orlando is the top-targeted area, but Las Vegas and Houston are in the mix as well.

When the single-city concept first came about, it was known as the 'bubble city' idea, which meant players would be limited as to where they want to go as the rest of the season plays out. According to Dudley, though, players won't be as restricted as many initially thought. While players will be stationed in a campus environment, they aren't forced to stay put. However, a COVID-19 test will be required for all players who leave and come back -- and if they test positive, they will miss at least two weeks of action.

2. Playoff Rounds Will be a Seven-Game Series?

Time is an issue right about now. Usually, NBA Playoffs would be underway, and the season would be wrapping up in a few weeks. At this point, though, the regular season isn't even completed. Wrapping up with 82 games is pretty much out of the question at this point, but skipping straight to playoffs doesn't seem to be in play either.

According to a report on Wednesday night, the NBA could look into allowing each team to reach 70 games of regular-season action. Then, playoffs will take place. Now, will there be an altered playoff scenario? Apparently not. "They will all be seven-game series," Dudley said, per the Los Angeles Times. "Adam Silver has already said that. It will all be seven games. That one I'm almost 100% sure of."

