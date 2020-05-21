All76ers
Top Stories
News

NBA Completing a Limited Regular Season is a Favorable Situation for 76ers

Justin Grasso

If you haven't been feeling good about the state of the NBA lately, you can begin to cheer up. No, the league hasn't made the decision to return to action, but on Wednesday, there have been numerous reports, which offer up plenty of reasons to start being optimistic about a comeback NBA season this summer.

The decision should be here by early June. And many teams believe that on the first day of the new month, the league office will notify organizations to begin recalling out-of-market players, so they start ramping up training camp 2.0.

Great news! But what's next? Well, we've already realized that fans aren't going to be attending games anymore this year. Therefore, the NBA will look to utilize a bubble city concept, playing all games in one or two neutral locations.

Lately, it seems that Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is becoming the favorite to host all teams (Las Vegas and Houston are still in the mix, too). And what about the format of the schedule? At first, it seemed logical to skip straight to playoffs, so the teams with no chance of making the postseason didn't have to go through the trouble of going through another training camp just to play a few meaningless games during a pandemic.

But it seems the NBA might move towards completing a limited regular season. Seventy games are the reported target number, according to Sports Illustrated's own, Mike Fisher. Meaning if and when the 76ers return to action, they will have five games left on the schedule before heading into the postseason.

Why 70 games? Well, the NBA has contracts to honor. For Regional Sports Networks, the NBA is expected to deliver 70 games a season. Considering the amount of money the NBA will lose due to the pandemic, it makes sense to honor a contract when it's possible. Money concerns aside, though, completing a 70-game season should be desirable for teams. Since players haven't competed in over two months now, jumping right into the playoffs isn't exactly an ideal situation.

[RELATED: When and Where Could 76ers Resume 2019-2020 Season?]

The final five games could offer up a preseason feel where players get back into game shape. And also, for the Sixers, they could improve their spot in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket. At the moment, Philly sits in the sixth-seed. They are tied with Indiana (the Pacers have the tie-breaker), and the Sixers are only a couple of games back from the fourth-seeded Miami Heat. Having an opportunity to get in shape and improve placement in the playoff bracket creates a favorable scenario for the 76ers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Charles Barkley Defends Former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie

Former Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley recently defended controversial Sixers General Manager, Sam Hinkie.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Discusses His Generous Donations

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid made several generous donations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, he talked about his thought process throughout the NBA's suspension.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers to Participate in Leaguewide Coronavirus Study

The Philadelphia 76ers plan to participate in a league-wide coronavirus study led by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: When and Where Could 76ers Resume the Season?

The latest buzz surrounding the NBA's suspended season indicates a potential return date and location for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Disney World a 'Clear Frontrunner' for Resumed Season

As the NBA searches for a neutral location to hold the remainder of the season, Disney World in Orlando has reportedly become a 'clear frontrunner.'

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Houston is in the Mix as a Potential Bubble City

While Las Vegas and Orlando seem like the logical spots to become the NBA's bubble city, recent rumors indicated that Houston could be in the mix as well.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Michael Jordan' 'Flu Game' Pizza deliveryman identifies himself

In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: The guy who claims to have delivered Michael Jordan’s pizza

SI Wire

Best of SI: Minor League Baseball Is in Crisis

An SI survey on the effects of the pandemic showed that a group of minor league teams are at risk of collapsing. The loss of a team would be felt throughout baseball towns across the country.

SI Wire

2017 NBA Draft: Where Was Jayson Tatum on 76ers' Big Board?

The 2017 NBA Draft has been one of the most memorable times for the Philadelphia 76ers for the wrong reasons since they missed out on Celtics' star, Jayson Tatum.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Teams Will Conduct Training Camp 2.0 if League Returns

Recent NBA rumors indicate that teams will have to conduct training camp 2.0 before returning to action.

Justin Grasso