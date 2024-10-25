76ers Add New Player to Injury Report vs Toronto Raptors
Following Wednesday night’s loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to get on track with a win against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. The Sixers already anticipate having a shorthanded lineup, but they hope the veteran forward Caleb Martin doesn’t join the club.
According to the Sixers’ injury report, the veteran forward is dealing with a calf contusion. While he’s listed on the injury report, he seems to have a good chance at playing since he’s deemed probable. Still, the team can never be so sure, and they’ll have to see Martin go through the morning shootaround and pregame warmups before determining his official status.
Wednesday night marked Martin’s official debut with the 76ers. Surprisingly, the offseason acquisition was not a starter off the bat. According to Nick Nurse, he felt Caleb Martin would bring better energy in a bench role. So, the head coach allowed KJ Martin to get the start.
While the former Miami Heat veteran came off the bench, he played starter minutes. In 37 minutes of action, Martin made five of his ten shots from the field and hit on both of his free throws. Martin finished the game with 12 points in the scoring department. He nearly picked up a double-double as he accounted for nine rebounds.
Martin anticipates having a key role on the Sixers this season, whether he’s in the starting five or not. As the Sixers compete without key players in the mix, the lineups will frequently change as Nick Nurse works on finding the best rotation as the season plays out.
As long as Martin avoids a further setback, there is a good chance he’ll get the nod to play in his second game with the Sixers on the road in Toronto.