76ers Draft: Arizona's Dalen Terry to Remain in 2022 NBA Draft

The University of Arizona standout Dalen Terry wasn't exactly sure if he would go through with staying in the 2022 NBA Draft pool or not. 

Like many prospects, Terry went through the pre-draft process with the idea of potentially making a return to college for his junior season next year.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, that won't be the case. Per Woj, Terry intends to stay in the draft and could find himself selected in the first round as he continued to climb up draft boards in the last couple of weeks.

In his first season with the Wildcats, Terry started in 14 of 26 games. He averaged 20 minutes on the court. During that time, Terry knocked down 41-percent of his field goals, averaging 4.6 points per game.

In his second season, Terry became a full-time starter for Arizona. Playing seven more minutes per game, Terry boosted his field-goal percentage to 50 and drilled 36-percent of his threes on 2.1 attempts per game. He wrapped up his sophomore year by averaging eight points, four rebounds, and nearly four assists.

Now that the Philadelphia 76ers know they’ll be on the clock with the 23rd overall pick as the Brooklyn Nets deferred the selection on Wednesday night, Terry could be in play for Philly as the Sixers are on the lookout to add energetic two-way players that can play multiple positions. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

