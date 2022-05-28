Doc Rivers to Lakers Rumors Officially Get Put to Rest

As the 2022 NBA season was winding down, the Los Angeles Lakers were quickly realizing they weren't going to have a chance to battle it out in the postseason.

Once that reality was beginning to set in, it was becoming clear that Los Angeles' head coach Frank Vogel would not coach the team moving forward.

Although Vogel wasn't officially let go until the end of the Lakers' regular season, the rumors about his potential replacement were heating up prematurely.

And among the handful of names linked to the Lakers was Philadelphia 76ers head coach, Doc Rivers.

Reports indicated that if the Sixers intended to move on from Rivers after the 2021-2022 season, the Lakers would be the team to scoop him up.

After another disappointing exit from the NBA Playoffs this year, Rivers made it clear he wasn't worried about potentially losing his job in Philadelphia as he was confident he wasn't going anywhere after the Sixers dropped Game 6 against Miami.

“I don't worry about my job, but I think I do a terrific job," said Rivers. "And if you don't, then you should write it because I worked my butt off to get this team here. When I first got here, no one picked us to be anywhere. And again this year, the same thing. So if that's how anyone feels, write it, and I'm gonna feel secure about it.”

The next day, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey left no doubt that Rivers would continue coaching the Sixers in 2021-2022. Although the Sixers continued to assure everybody that Rivers wasn't going anywhere, the head coach's name remained in the Lakers' rumor mill as the head coach position was still vacant.

However, the rumors can be put to rest officially. After the Lakers narrowed down their coaching search to three candidates in Kenny Atkinson, Terry Stotts, and Darvin Ham, the team hired Ham, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

While Rivers and the Sixers continued to shoot down any ideas of the veteran head coach packing up and heading back to Los Angeles, the Lakers' latest move once again proves the 76ers will continue rolling with Rivers for a third season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

More Sixers News:

Holding Out Hope: Last week, it was reported the Los Angeles Lakers narrowed down their head coaching search to just three candidates. Although there were rumors the Lakers had interest in Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, it was becoming increasingly unlikely Rivers would become available. While that remains the case, the Lakers are rumored to be clinging onto a bit of hope that scenario changes in the near future as they stall the process of hiring Frank Vogel’s replacement. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

All-Defensive Honors: Philadelphia 76ers’ third-year wing Matisse Thybulle has been named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second-Team for the second-straight season. Thybulle, who continues to rack up defensive accolades, has already become one of the league’s best perimeter defenders early on in his professional career. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE