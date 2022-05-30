Sixers Rumors: NBA Executive Claims James Harden's Decline is 'Evident'

The Philadelphia 76ers needed a star to complement Joel Embiid when his old sidekick Ben Simmons held out and forced a trade throughout the first half of the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Although a move took much longer than desired, the Sixers were eventually able to grab James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and draft picks.

It was a down season for Harden already, but he still managed to notch his tenth All-Star appearance for what he put on display with the Nets. It was widely believed that perhaps a change of scenery and some time off to nurse his hamstring would allow Harden to mirror his best days in Houston while playing alongside Joel Embiid.

At times, the Harden experience looked solid. But for the most part, he didn't show the same level of dominance in the scoring department.

Following Philadelphia's Game 6 loss against the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs, Harden claimed that an offseason without rehab would do him good. That left some believing that Harden has a lot of gas left in the tank and that his struggles were a result of playing through setbacks.

However, Sports Illustrated's own Chris Mannix reports that rival NBA executives might see the situation differently as one anonymous executive, in particular, claims that it's apparent Harden's decline has arrived officially.

“The decline is evident,” a rival team executive told SI. “You can see it in his ability to create space, to create the shots he would usually generate. He doesn’t have the burst. People aren’t scared of him driving and scoring. They are challenging that step back more frequently. He’s just not the same player.”

The same executive claims that the Harden-Daryl Morey reunion in Philadelphia could "define" Morey. As Harden could become a free agent, opt into his player option, or re-sign a long-term extension with the Sixers this offseason, the decision that Harden and the Sixers make will have everybody watching.

Morey talked as if Harden's return next season was guaranteed after the 2022 playoff run concluded. Harden said he'd be back and was willing to do whatever it takes to help the Sixers out. While the ten-time All-Star believes he'll return to form next season, outsiders in the league don't seem to be buying it.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

More Sixers News:

Holding Out Hope: Last week, it was reported the Los Angeles Lakers narrowed down their head coaching search to just three candidates. Although there were rumors the Lakers had interest in Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, it was becoming increasingly unlikely Rivers would become available. While that remains the case, the Lakers are rumored to be clinging onto a bit of hope that scenario changes in the near future as they stall the process of hiring Frank Vogel’s replacement. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

All-Defensive Honors: Philadelphia 76ers’ third-year wing Matisse Thybulle has been named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second-Team for the second-straight season. Thybulle, who continues to rack up defensive accolades, has already become one of the league’s best perimeter defenders early on in his professional career. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE