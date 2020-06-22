All76ers
76ers' Ime Udoka has tons of Competition in New York Knicks' Coaching Search

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers top assistant Ime Udoka might not keep his current job title for long. No, the former San Antonio Spurs assistant isn't going to be fired potentially. Instead, he's looking at a possible promotion, whether it's with the 76ers or not.

Udoka, who has served a handful of years under Greg Popovich and now Brett Brown, has been linked to a couple of head coaching searches. Over the last few months, Udoka has been one of a few names on the Chicago Bulls' radar.

While the Bulls have yet to terminate Jim Boylen, reports have indicated that the move to do so is inevitable -- and that could lead the Bulls to try and snag another member of the Sixers' organization. However, Chicago isn't the only team with interest in Udoka.

The New York Knicks reportedly have eyes on the 76ers assistant, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Udoka might be heavily favored to acquire the head coaching job in Chicago if it opens up, but the Knicks job might be a bit tougher for him to obtain. 

Over the last few days, a significant number of candidates are apparently on the Knicks' radar. Two notable former head coaches who are in line for the position include Tom Thibodeau and Kenny Atkinson. Also, the Knicks will still consider their interim replacement for David Fizdale, in Mike Miller. 

Mike Woodson, Chris Fleming, Pat Delany, Becky Hammon, and now Mike Brown have also been linked to the Knicks over the last few days as well. While Udoka remains on New York's radar, the competition is stiff. Not a single candidate besides Thibodeau has been considered a favorite, per se -- but it seems Udoka has a better chance of landing in Chicago or remaining in Philly rather than going to the Knicks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

