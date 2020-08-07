All76ers
76ers' Joel Embiid Gains More Responsibility with Ben Simmons out

Justin Grasso

Typically, it's Ben Simmons who feels more pressure to lead the Philadelphia 76ers when his fellow All-Star is out of the lineup. Over the last couple of years, Sixers center Joel Embiid has dealt with his fair share of setbacks, leaving Simmons as the lone All-Star in the lineup at times.

Recently, the roles have reversed. Back in February, Simmons suffered what could've been a regular season-ending injury had there not been a pandemic suspending the NBA's progress. Simmons was fortunate enough to get healthy and be ready to return down in the bubble, but now he's got more problems to face.

A left kneecap subluxation will sideline Simmons for an undisclosed amount of time. Knowing that Simmons' injury is a dislocation in his knee, it can be assumed he will miss a chunk of time beginning with Friday's matchup against the Magic. The Sixers can survive without Simmons -- but his absence is surely a hit to the team.

And now that he's expected to miss time, Brett Brown and the Sixers are looking to the team's other All-Star to take his elite play to an even higher level. "Defensively, when you take that length out, that weapon out, that versatility out [that is Ben Simmons], I think there is more responsibility on everybody," Brown explained on Thursday.

"But [there's] especially [more responsibility on] Joel Embiid," he continued. "I feel like his rim protection, being such a presence at the rim looking to block shots, rebound, stuff in the paint, as it relates to defense is going to be even more required. We need him to go to an even higher level defensively. Offensively, he needs to get as many touches as we can give him."

Embiid, who looks like one of the best players down in the NBA's bubble through three games so far, seems up for the challenge as he's dominated every matchup thrown at him so far. However, his teammates understand he can't do it all alone. "We're going to have to have a next-man-up mentality like we kind of had all year," Sixers shooting guard Josh Richardson said on Thursday.

"Guys will pick up the slack. Everybody has to step up by committee. I think we have a few guys who can step up as leaders and who can step up and have some big games for us. We don't really like to put too much pressure on one of the few guys. Everybody's gotta step up in his absence," Richardson concluded.

Sixers starting guard Shake Milton also mentioned on Thursday that he doesn't plan to change much about his game without Simmons in the lineup. While the two-time All-Star might not be replaceable, per se, the Sixers still have a handful of guys on the roster who can get the job done behind the team's superstar, Joel Embiid.

