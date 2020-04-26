76ers: Michael Rubin Celebrates 'All In' Challenge Reaching $20 Million

Philadelphia 76ers Co-Partner Michael Rubin has made the sports and entertainment world proud recently. Not only did the Fanatics' Executive Chairman donate many masks to medical workers and police offers, but he also fired up the 'All In' Challenge.

The 'All In' Challenge, which is powered by Fanatics, was Rubin's attempt to raise money for food insecurity in America as the COVID-19 pandemic hits the country hard. The goal was to raise "tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need," according to the 'All In' Challenge's official website.

"Food insecurity is a mounting issue but never more important than during COVID-19 and the unprecedented shortage of food resources our nation is facing," the site notes. "Among those most in need: students who rely on currently closed schools for several of their meals each week; the newly unemployed who are facing uncertain circumstances; and a vulnerable elderly population sequestered in their homes without access to food."

Since Rubin has connections to celebrities and famous athletes, the 76ers' Co-Partner 'challenged' some of his famous friends to get involved by auctioning off or offering up sweepstakes so fans can try to win an unforgettable experience.

In just a matter of a few days, the challenge generated multiple millions of dollars. Now, a couple of weeks since the launch, Michael Rubin is fortunate to be celebrating a little over $20 million in donations.

As Rubin mentioned, the challenge is "still just getting going." Although it has reached $20 million, the 76ers' co-partner believes there's still lots more to come. At the moment, there are over 90 sweepstakes opportunities, and over 100 auctions. The Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and Allen Iverson are among those with connections to the 76ers who are included in on the challenge.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_