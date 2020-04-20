Philadelphia 76ers Go 'All In' For Michael Rubin's Challenge

Last week, Philadelphia 76ers Partner Michael Rubin made an attempt to launch what he called the 'All In' Challenge. With the help from his company, Fanatics, Rubin wanted to use his money and influence for good use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's where the challenge came into play. Rubin fired up the challenge by offering an opportunity for sports fans to buy an extraordinary sports experience, funded by himself. The money from the sweepstakes would all get donated across several non-profits, which support food insecurity in America.

After announcing his pledge, Rubin challenged a handful of his celebrity friends to do the same. That's when Sixers All-Star's Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons got involved. Then, legendary 76ers guard, Allen Iverson got into the mix as well.

And now, the Philadelphia 76ers' organization is joining its stars by offering up a desirable fan experience. Starting with a $5,000 bid (currently at $6,500), Sixers fans can attempt to win an unforgettable opportunity.

Whichever fan comes away with the experience, they will win two customized Sixers jerseys, a tour of the Wells Fargo Center, two lower-level tickets for the entire 2020-2021 season, dinner with Elton Brand, Julius Erving & more, and an opportunity to be the honorary bell ringer before a 76ers game next season.

The 76ers' auction is just one of many available auction and sweepstakes opportunities. At this point, Rubin and company have been able to offer up over 70 sweepstakes and over 80 auctions. In less than a week, the 76ers' co-partner has helped generate over $13 million to offer up to multiple non-profit organizations.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_