Michael Rubin, the limited partner of the Philadelphia 76ers continues to come up with ways to help out during this time of need. First, he revamped the production of MLB jerseys at his company, Fanatics, to create masks and gowns for medical workers, who are running low on supplies as they help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then, Rubin did something similar for the Philadelphia Police Department last week by donating another 5,000 masks, which were also created by Fanatics. Now, Rubin is putting together perhaps his most prominent move of all, and he's getting tons of other celebrities involved to make it all come together.

This week, Rubin introduced the 'ALL IN' challenge, which is a charitable auction powered by Fanatics. The goal for the challenge is to create the world’s largest digital fundraiser in history, according to the official website.

Where is the Money Going?

"Food insecurity is a mounting issue but never more important than during COVID-19 and the unprecedented shortage of food resources our nation is facing. Among those most in need: students who rely on currently closed schools for several of their meals each week; the newly unemployed who are facing uncertain circumstances; and a vulnerable elderly population sequestered in their homes without access to food."

"The ALL IN Challenge, operated by the All In Challenge Foundation, will benefit the following nonprofit organizations: Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America's Food Fund, which is directly benefiting Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. Each of these nonprofit organizations has one goal in mind – to eliminate food insecurity during these challenging times."

Rubin, along with Alan Tisch, Gary Vaynerchuk, and Fanatics' team created the fundraiser and have already raised over $1.4 million. Now, Rubin is getting help from his celebrity friends, as they've volunteered to not only use their influence to promote the challenge -- but they are also getting involved by offering prizes.

Ben Simmons & Rubin Get Directly Involved

76ers' starting point guard Ben Simmons is one of many celebrities, who are involved. With a starting bid of $10,000, a lucky Sixers fan could have the opportunity to spend time with Simmons during the pregame and even sit courtside during a Sixers' matchup.

As for Rubin's auction, the Sixers' limited partner wasn't short-selling his idea of going 'ALL IN.' Rubin has offered up the opportunity to raffle off a grand prize, which contains 2 tickets to each of the following:

Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals

Game 1 of the World Series

The College Football National Championship

The Daytona 500

The Masters Tournament

The Men's and Women's USA Open

NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four Semifinals and National Championship

The Olympics Opening Ceremony

That's not all either. In addition to having two tickets to pretty much every main sporting event in the next year, Rubin also threw in 20 tickets for suite seats at the Super Bowl and a $100,000 gift card for Fanatics.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_