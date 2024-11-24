76ers News: Insider Claims Joel Embiid Wanted Reunion With Jimmy Butler
Over the summer, the Philadelphia 76ers brought in Paul George and a handful of other pieces to bolster the cast of talent around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. According to one analyst, the former MVP had his sights set on a reunion with an old friend this offseason.
During a recent episode of his Good Word With Goodwill podcast, Vince Goodwill touched on the Sixers amid their rocky start. While diving into the new-look squad, he cited that Embiid wanted to front office to go out and acquire Jimmy Butler to be his running mate once again.
"He wanted the 76ers, with all the changes they made...he wanted another player from the Miami Heat," Goodwill said. "He wanted Jimmy Butler. He told them, go get my guy."
During their brief time as teammates in 2019, Butler and Embiid built a good relationship. They've maintained this bond over the years, with the All-Star center recently calling his former teammate one of the best players in the league.
Butler was brought up a lot over the summer after failed extension talks with the Heat, but never was actually thrown in trade talks. The latest reporting on the star forward is that he plans to play out this season and test his luck in free agency this summer.
Whether Embiid had his sights set on Butler or not, there is no denying he also eyed George heading into free agency. The Sixers star went out of his way this summer to do some recruiting, most notably making a TV appearance with PG during the NBA Finals.
Butler is one of the many players to have had success playing alongside Embiid over the years. During his half-season run in Philly, he averaged 18.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 4.0 APG.
As for the Sixers, they find themselves with their backs against the wall in the early stages of the regular season, even after getting a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.