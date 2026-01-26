76ers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 26

Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets have won back-to-back games and are quietly just 3.5 games out of a play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference heading into Monday’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philly is a top-six team in the East, but it’s coming off a loss to the New York Knicks – at home – on Saturday afternoon.

Joel Embiid and Paul George are listed as out for this matchup, as the Sixers are on the front end of a back-to-back. Embiid hasn't played in a back-to-back in multiple seasons, and he’s coming off a couple of high-workload games after he played against New York on Saturday.

On a similar note, LaMelo Ball is not listed on the injury report for the Hornets, which is great news for their chances of winning. Charlotte is 15-21 with him and just 3-7 without him this season.

As a result, oddsmakers have set the Hornets as favorites in this matchup, but how should we bet on it?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday’s Eastern Conference clash.

76ers vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers +3.5 (-112)

Hornets -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

76ers: +124

Hornets: -148

Total

228.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

76ers vs. Hornets How to Watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 26

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers record: 24-20

Hornets record: 18-28

76ers vs. Hornets Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid – out

Paul George – out

Kelly Oubre Jr. – available

MarJon Beauchamp – doubtful

Johni Broome – doubtful

Hornets Injury Report

PJ Hall – out

Liam McKneeley – out

Mason Plumlee – out

Antonio Reeves – out

KJ Simpson – out

Collin Sexton – probable

76ers vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Quentin Grimes OVER 12.5 Points (-113)

Guard Quentin Grimes has been up and down as a scorer in the last month with Embiid and George both consistently in the rotation, but both players are expected to miss tonight's game.

So, that's likely going to open up some more minutes and touches for the former first-round pick.

This season, Grimes is averaging 13.3 points per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from beyond the arc. However, those numbers jump to 15.0 points per game on 43.8 percent shooting from the field and 36.9 percent from 3 when Embiid is out of the lineup (18 games).

That makes Grimes an intriguing pick in this matchup, as he's scored 13 or more points in 13 of those 18 games. The Sixers guard is one of several players that should benefit from a little extra run, but I like his prop the most since it is set below his season average.

76ers vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick

This is just the sixth time this season that the Hornets have been favored at home, and they enter this game with an 8-13 record at Spectrum Center.

Ball and company have looked better as of late, ranking third in the NBA in net rating over their last 15 games, although that number is inflated by a 55-point win over the Utah Jazz back on Jan. 10.

During that same 15-game stretch, Philly has a positive net rating (+2.0), which is good for 13th in the league.

The Sixers have not been as good without Embiid (10-9) as they’ve been with him (14-11), but they are 5-3 against the spread as road dogs this season. On top of that, the Sixers are 12-7 straight up on the road, which is one of the better marks in the NBA.

Losing Embiid and George is tough on the front end of a back-to-back, but I like that we’re getting more than a possession in this spread. Philly could keep this game within three points, especially since the Hornets are 0-6 in games decided by three or fewer points and 10-18 against teams .500 or better this season.

With Tyrese Maxey still in the lineup, Philly is worth a look on Monday afternoon.

Pick: Sixers +3.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

