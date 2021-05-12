Shake Milton Won't Play vs. Pacers on Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers had a few names on the injury report as early as Monday night. At first, Sixers' backup guard Shake Milton was not one of them. Following an afternoon practice before traveling to Indiana, the Sixers listed Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz, and Matisse Thybulle on the report.

Korkmaz, who's been dealing with a sprained ankle, is missing his fourth-straight game against the Pacers on Tuesday night. As for Thybulle, he was also ruled out early since he injured his hand in Saturday's win over the Detroit Pistons.

While Thybulle is fine, the Sixers didn't want him to make any contact with his hand since they want to be extremely cautious with their defensive standout as playoffs approach. When it came to Joel Embiid, he was questionable going into Tuesday night's game.

But once Sixers head coach Doc Rivers met with the media virtually for his routine pregame press conference, he wasted no time revealing that Embiid was out due to a non-COVID-related illness.

By the time the game tipped off in Indiana on Tuesday, it seemed the Sixers would only miss Korkmaz, Thybulle, and Embiid. However, the team decided to add Shake Milton as a late-scratch. According to a team official, Milton is dealing with soreness in his right knee.

Milton's absence leaves the Sixers without three crucial players in the second unit on Tuesday. Without him in the rotation, the Sixers will likely use a heavy dose of Tyrese Maxey, giving the rookie plenty of playing time as the postseason nears.

