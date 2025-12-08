LeBron James Had Cool Message About Tyrese Maxey After Lakers-76ers
The Lakers walked out of Philadelphia with a win on Sunday night, and LeBron James also left the game impressed by Sixers star Tyrese Maxey.
In the 112–108 win, Maxey helped keep the 76ers close as he came near a triple–double with 28 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Maxey ranks third in the NBA in scoring with 31.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, and put in another strong effort in the loss to Los Angeles.
James, who has practiced with Maxey on multiple occasions during the summer, was complimentary of the guard after the game. "I would guarantee his pace is a lot faster than my pace these days,” James joked of Maxey before adding, “But I love the success, and the humbleness that Tyrese does it at and that starts with his family. He's just taking full advantage of the opportunity here and he’s made the most of it. Obviously, I love his game but I love him the person more than even his game. And that's tough to do. As great as he is on the court.”
While Maxey is a rising young star, it was the LeBron James show once again on Sunday, especially in the clutch. In what Luka Dončić described as a “vintage Bron” performance, James scored 10 straight Lakers points late in the fourth quarter, including a 20-point shot with 27.4 seconds left that gave Los Angeles a 110–105 lead. James strutted down the court after that shot, pulling out both the silencer and crown celebrations.
In his first game since his 1,267-game double-digit point streak was snapped, James finished with 29 points, seven rebounds and six assists. He surpassed Robert Parrish to move into second on the NBA’s all-time win list, and now trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar by 59 wins.
“It was just me watching a movie,” Deandre Ayton said of James. “It was just me. It was a GOAT moment. He had his moment, the fans felt him. He just let that marinate and the fans was loving it. I was loving that s—. I had stopped celebrating just to watch him so I don’t miss nothing.”