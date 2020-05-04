All76ers
Top Stories
News

NBA Reportedly Discussing a Fall Return for 2019-2020 Season

Justin Grasso

The NBA is in a tough spot currently. After suspending the season indefinitely back on March 11th, the league commissioner Adam Silver couldn't offer a timeline for return. First, team owners and governors agreed to go on a 30-day hiatus from games, transactions, and practice. At this point, we're well-beyond the one-month mark, and the same rules apply.

While there's no return for games in sight, at least the NBA has a plan to allow select teams to begin opening practice facilities for limited player workouts. Many saw that as a sign the NBA could be gearing up for a return in the near future -- but the reality is that there's still no targeted return in sight.

Before, the NBA was rumored to be eyeing a late June, early July resumption. Now, however, there are reported 'discussions' about a potential return in the fall, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. "They really do believe that they can get the rest of this season in at some point," Windhorst reported on SportsCenter Sunday.

"Here's the bad news: They don't think it's gonna be able to happen any time soon, and they're going to need that additional runway," Windhorst continued. "And so this may be something that doesn't get played out in final until the fall. There's even been discussion about not restarting until the fall. So, a lot of things on the table, but there is some optimism there that's hidden in these latest moves."

Right now, there's a lot of work going into a potential return for the NBA. As the league studies the bubble-city concept and considers possible neutral locations for it, the NBA is mostly focused on obtaining somewhere around 15,000 COVID-19 tests to be available for if/when the league is back in action. If that's not possible by summer or fall, then neither is a return for the 2019-2020 NBA season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jimmy Butler Reminds Everybody Once Again He's Not a Fan of 76ers' Brett Brown

Former 76ers guard Jimmy Butler hasn't been shy with his dislike for head coach, Brett Brown.

Justin Grasso

Report: MGM Resorts in Las Vegas Made a Proposal to NBA for Potential Return

As the NBA explores ideas to try and keep the 2019-2020 season alive, MGM Resorts made a proposal to the league if they wish to continue the season in Las Vegas.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons' First Three Considered a 'Defining Moment' of 2019-20 NBA Season

The Ringer has been listing the NBA's defining moments for the 2019-20 season. Ben Simmons' famous three point shot made the list.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Ben Simmons Discusses Giving Back During COVID-19 Pandemic

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has put his stardom to good use this year. Recently, he discussed his acts of kindness as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the world.

Justin Grasso

76ers Reportedly Considered Drafting Marcus Smart Over Joel Embiid in 2014

The Philadelphia 76ers took a gamble by drafting Joel Embiid in 2014. That almost wasn't the case, however, as Sam Hinkie allegedly considered Marcus Smart.

Justin Grasso

76ers: What Was Jimmy Butler Thinking During Kawhi Leonard's Buzzer-Beater?

Former 76ers guard Jimmy Butler recently detailed what was going on in his mind during last season's Game 7 against the Raptors when Kawhi Leonard hit the buzzer-beater to send the Sixers packing.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Josh Richardson Misses Sixers Fans and Messing With Teammates

Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson recently discussed what he misses the most with the NBA season on hold. To no surprise, J-Rich is missing Sixers fans and his teammates.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Bench Players Detail Life as Members of the Bulls Dynasty

SI's Ben Pickman got a chance to speak with members from that era who detailed exactly what it was like playing under pressure and the great Michael Jordan.

SI Wire

Bulls GM Marc Eversley Will Keep Jim Boylen For Now

Former Philadelphia 76ers Assistant General Manager Marc Eversley recently mentioned the Chicago Bulls will keep Jim Boylen as the head coach for now.

Justin Grasso

Mike Scott Re-Visits Eagles Tailgate Fight With 76ers Rookie Matisse Thybulle

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle recently got his teammate Mike Scott to discuss his fight at an Eagles tailgate once again.

Justin Grasso