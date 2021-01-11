76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Monday Night
The hectic 2020-2021 NBA season for the Philadelphia 76ers will continue on Monday night with a game against the Atlanta Hawks. On Saturday, the Sixers went into their afternoon matchup against the Denver Nuggets with just seven available players, and only one of their healthy players being a starter.
While the Sixers are in better shape on Monday night in terms of health, the situation won't be too much better as the Sixers are still missing a good chunk of their roster. Furkan Korkmaz, Terrance Ferguson, Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Vincent Poirier, Matisse Thybulle, and Ben Simmons are ruled out for Monday's game.
Meanwhile, Joel Embiid and Mike Scott, who missed Saturday's game, are available to play. As the Sixers' depth remains thin, they will continue to lean on younger and inexperienced players to pick up a significant amount of minutes.
While it's a good learning experience for the younger players, the Sixers certainly aren't in a position to be competitive right now, which is unfortunate after they've had such a hot start to the season. Plan on tuning in to see the Sixers take on the Hawks on Monday night? Here's everything you need to know!
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks
Date: Monday, January 11, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST.
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic
Hawks TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Southeast
Hawks Listen: 92.9 The Game
76ers Stream: Click Here
Hawks Stream: Click Here
Odds
Spread: Hawks -6.5
Moneyline: PHI +220, ATL -278
O/U: 221.5
*All Odds Are Provided by BetMGM