76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds

The 76ers will take on the Hawks for a Monday night matchup.

The hectic 2020-2021 NBA season for the Philadelphia 76ers will continue on Monday night with a game against the Atlanta Hawks. On Saturday, the Sixers went into their afternoon matchup against the Denver Nuggets with just seven available players, and only one of their healthy players being a starter.

While the Sixers are in better shape on Monday night in terms of health, the situation won't be too much better as the Sixers are still missing a good chunk of their roster. Furkan Korkmaz, Terrance Ferguson, Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Vincent Poirier, Matisse Thybulle, and Ben Simmons are ruled out for Monday's game.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid and Mike Scott, who missed Saturday's game, are available to play. As the Sixers' depth remains thin, they will continue to lean on younger and inexperienced players to pick up a significant amount of minutes.

While it's a good learning experience for the younger players, the Sixers certainly aren't in a position to be competitive right now, which is unfortunate after they've had such a hot start to the season. Plan on tuning in to see the Sixers take on the Hawks on Monday night? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Date: Monday, January 11, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Hawks TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Southeast

Hawks Listen: 92.9 The Game

76ers Stream: Click Here

Hawks Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Hawks -6.5

Moneyline: PHI +220, ATL -278

O/U: 221.5

*All Odds Are Provided by BetMGM

Pregame Reading