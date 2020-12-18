76ers vs. Pacers: How to Watch, Listen, & Live Stream Preseason Finale

The Philadelphia 76ers got off to a slow start during their preseason debut against the Boston Celtics this past Tuesday night, but they recovered quickly. After a strong performance by starters Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, along with the reserve Shake Milton, the Sixers came out on top with a victory at home on Tuesday.

Now, the team hits the road for the first and only time this preseason. On Friday night, the Sixers will face off against the Indiana Pacers for their second and final preseason game of the offseason. And the 76ers will compete without their starting center, Joel Embiid, as he deals with a non-COVID related illness.

Without Embiid in the lineup, Dwight Howard will likely get the start at center, with the rest of the 76ers' starting lineup looking the same as last game. Behind Howard, Tony Bradley and Vincent Poirier will battle it out for minutes as they both attempt to win the third-string spot this offseason.

Plan on tuning into Friday night's preseason battle between the Sixers and the Pacers? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

Date: December 18, 2020

Time: 6:00 PM EST.

Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Pacers TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Indiana

Pacers Listen: Indiana Pacers Radio Network

76ers Stream: Click Here

Pacers Stream: Click Here

Pregame Reading