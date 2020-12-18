Doc Rivers Credits Sixers Rookies for Pulling the Team Together

A lot can change over time, but the Philadelphia 76ers have excellent team chemistry as it stands right now. It was easy to tell this past Tuesday night as the Sixers took the court for the first time this offseason to compete in their preseason debut against the Boston Celtics.

Last season, the 76ers seemed to lack chemistry and veteran leadership. This year, the front office added three experienced veterans in Danny Green, Seth Curry, and Dwight Howard, to not only contribute on the court but also help lead the team.

While those three and several other veterans deserve credit for leading and getting the team's chemistry right, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers actually credits the team rookies for essentially pulling everything together so far this offseason.

"I think guys [on the team] are very supportive; they're trying to help each other," Rivers explained on Tuesday night following the win over the Celtics. "You know, we have some rooks that are extremely humble and want to listen. That actually pulls a team together, as strange as that sounds because they want to be in as well."

There certainly wasn't a lack of energy from the 76ers on Tuesday night. Throughout the entire matchup, members of the team could hardly remain seated as they were locked in and cheering on their teammates as the action going on.

And when it got to be later on in the game around the fourth quarter when fans would typically begin checking out during the preseason -- the Sixers' bench brought even more energy as the veterans on the squad rooted for the young guys.

Sixers standout rookie Tyrese Maxey took notice of it. Following his eight-point performance, the former Kentucky guard hopped on a Zoom call with the media to discuss his preseason debut and immediately credited his teammates for encouraging him in practice and throughout the game.

"The goal is always to win and get better while doing it," Maxey said following the game, which is a message Ben Simmons also sent out to the media moments earlier. "That was great; congratulations to my teammates. Ben Simmons, Joel [Embiid], Tobias [Harris], Mike [Scott], Dwight [Howard], you know everybody has been helping me."

Ever since Maxey, Isaiah Joe, and Paul Reed started training camp a couple of weeks ago, Rivers and several members of the team noted that the young group the Sixers front office drafted had shown a clear willingness to want to learn and get better.

Knowing they need guidance and are willing to take in any advice, the veterans on the team are taking the initiative and getting involved in the teaching process, which Rivers sees as a major positive sign as the team works on building chemistry.

So far, all is well for the Sixers and their growing chemistry, but the head coach mentioned that the team has to be fully willing to sustain the high level of energy and strong bonds among each other as the season plays out to make everything work.

"All the guys are engaged, but we gotta keep it that way," the head coach continued. "We just can't do it early on, and when you hit a bump, it goes away." Last season, when the 76ers hit a bump, it seemed all hope was lost for a possible championship run. With new leadership in the front office, coaching staff, and on the roster, we could see a significant change in the team's spirit this year -- and Doc Rivers believes it all starts with the young rookies.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_