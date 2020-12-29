76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Tuesday's Game
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers return to South Philly to take on their fourth game of the season. What started as a two-game hot streak ended with an expected blowout on Sunday night.
The Sixers hit the road for the first time this past Saturday to face the New York Knicks. After picking up a convincing victory, Philly fell flat the following night against the Cleveland Cavaliers without their superstar center, Joel Embiid.
Philly can get redemption on Tuesday night as they're set to face the surprisingly struggling Toronto Raptors. Through two games this year, Toronto has failed to pick up a single win.
While they will be looking to get their first victory on Tuesday night, the 76ers hope to bounce back after Sunday's disappointing showing. Plan on tuning in? Here's everything you need to know!
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors
Date: Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Time: 7:00 PM EST.
Location: Wells Fargo Center
How to Watch
76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic
Raptors TV Broadcast: SportsNet
Raptors Listen: SportsNet 590 The Fan
76ers Stream: Click Here
Raptors Stream: Click Here
Odds
Spread: Sixers -2.5
Moneyline: TOR +118, PHI -138
O/U: 218.5
*Odds are provided by The Action Network