76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds

The Philadelphia 76ers return home for a game against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers return to South Philly to take on their fourth game of the season. What started as a two-game hot streak ended with an expected blowout on Sunday night.

The Sixers hit the road for the first time this past Saturday to face the New York Knicks. After picking up a convincing victory, Philly fell flat the following night against the Cleveland Cavaliers without their superstar center, Joel Embiid.

Philly can get redemption on Tuesday night as they're set to face the surprisingly struggling Toronto Raptors. Through two games this year, Toronto has failed to pick up a single win.

While they will be looking to get their first victory on Tuesday night, the 76ers hope to bounce back after Sunday's disappointing showing. Plan on tuning in? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Date: Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Raptors TV Broadcast: SportsNet

Raptors Listen: SportsNet 590 The Fan

76ers Stream: Click Here

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -2.5

Moneyline: TOR +118, PHI -138

O/U: 218.5

*Odds are provided by The Action Network

Pregame Reading