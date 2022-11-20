76ers vs. Timberwolves: Tobias Harris’ Playing Status on Saturday

After being listed as questionable due to hip soreness, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has been ruled out for the Sixers’ Saturday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Harris's recent setback started on Friday morning. After the Sixers went through a Friday morning shootaround session ahead of their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Harris was added to the injury report as he was downgraded to questionable due to hip soreness.

A couple of hours prior to tip-off on Friday night, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers considered Harris a game-time decision. Not long after addressing Harris’ questionable status, Harris was ruled out for the night. He was the second Sixers starter to miss the matchup on Friday as James Harden remains off the floor.

Harris's absence on Friday was the first matchup he missed of the year. In Philadelphia’s 14 previous games, Harris started and averaged 33 minutes. During that time, he put up 14 points per game and averaged 6.2 rebounds per game and 2.9 assists per game.

Saturday night’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves marks the second-straight game Harris will miss. He’ll be one of three starters to sit out as Harden remains off the floor due to a tendon strain in his foot. Also, Tyrese Maxey is out for the next few weeks as he suffered a fracture in his foot during Friday night’s matchup against the Bucks.

