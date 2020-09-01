On Tuesday, Comcast Spectator and the Philadelphia 76ers announced that the Wells Fargo Center would be used for general election activities moving forward. The news comes after a critical week in the NBA when members of the Milwaukee Bucks decided to protest their playoff game last Wednesday after the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Following the Bucks' protest, the rest of the NBA decided to cancel their games as well, and instead hold multiple league-wide meetings over the next day to discuss what needs to happen moving forward. Last Thursday, the NBA and NBPA released a joint statement regarding the plan that players, coaches, Board of Governors, and the league came up with.

First, the NBA and NBPA agreed to establish a social justice coalition immediately. Then, the league said it would work with players and network partners to include advertising spots in each NBA playoff game dedicated to promoting civic engagement in national and local elections and raising awareness around voter access and opportunity.

And lastly, each NBA franchise agreed to work with local elections officials to convert their playing facilities into a voting location for the 2020 general election to allow for a safe in-person voting option for communities vulnerable to COVID.

For the Sixers, the third task was going to be a difficult one considering they lease the Wells Fargo Center. Last week, it was reported the Sixers were in discussions with the arena's owners, Comcast Spectator, about converting the arena into an election site. And on Tuesday, Comcast Spectator made it happen.

"In the face of the unique circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, both our organization and the 76ers are pleased to be able to support the City of Philadelphia in its efforts to ensure full, fair, safe, and secure voter participation in this fall's election," said Wells Fargo Center's President of Business Operations, Valerie Camillo. "We applaud the NBA and the 76ers for their advocacy around this issue and are pleased to be able to make our facility available consistent with the City's needs."

