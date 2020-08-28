SI.com
NBA, NBPA Release Joint Statement Following Thursday's Meetings

Justin Grasso

For the last few months, NBA players and coaches wanted to make sure the resumption of the season wouldn't sway everybody's attention from what's really important. The social justice messages painted on the courts and being worn on players' jerseys caused a lot of buzz -- but the issues going on outside the bubble continue.

Just days after Jacob Blake was shot by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this week, the Milwaukee Bucks decided to protest their Game 5 playoff matchup against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday to bring attention to the injustice going on in America once again.

The Bucks' decision to not play led to the NBA postponing all games for Wednesday and Thursday. And instead of playing basketball, players, coaches, governors of the NBA, and the NBPA held several meetings to figure out what's the next step moving forward. 

"We had a candid, impassioned, and productive conversation yesterday between NBA players, coaches, and team governors regarding next steps to further our collective efforts and actions in support of social justice and racial equality," the NBPA said in a joint statement with NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver.

"Among others, the attendees included player and team representatives of all 13 teams in Orlando. All parties agreed to resume NBA playoff games on Saturday, Aug. 29, with the understanding that the league, together with the players, will work to enact the following commitments..."

1. The NBA and its players have agreed to immediately establish a social justice coalition, with representatives from players, coaches, and governors, that will be focused on a broad range of issues, including increasing access to voting, promoting civic engagement, and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.

2. In every city where the league franchise owns and controls the arena property, team governors will continue to work with local elections officials to convert the facility into a voting location for the 2020 general election to allow for a safe in-person voting option for communities vulnerable to COVID. If a deadline has passed, team governors will work with local elections officials to find another election-related use for the facility, including but not limited to voter registration and ballot receiving boards.

3. The league will work with the players and our network partners to create and include advertising spots in each NBA playoff game dedicated to promoting greater civic engagement in national and local elections and raising awareness around voter access and opportunity.

While the protests on Wednesday went unplanned, the Bucks' decision to do so ended up being successful as the meetings that ensued helped create a specific plan between the NBA and the NBPA moving forward in regards to social justice.

While the remainder of the season was threatened, players have ultimately decided to finish what they started, beginning on Saturday. Just because they are getting back on the court, though, doesn't mean the conversation stops. Wednesday and Thursday's events are just the beginning of the NBA and NBPA's journey to help create change. 

