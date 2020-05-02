All76ers
Bulls GM Marc Eversley Will Keep Jim Boylen For Now

Justin Grasso

On Friday, the Chicago Bulls finally welcomed their newest significant hire, Marc Eversley. Just two weeks ago, Eversley was assisting Philadelphia 76ers General Manager, Elton Brand. This week, Eversley will begin looking for his own assistant as he's finally the Chicago Bulls' newest General Manager. 

The long and drawn-out process of revamping the Bulls front office has been all of the talk around the NBA during the suspension. Now that the team has made its top two hires with Arturas Karnisovas as the top executive, and Eversley as the GM, the Bulls now have to decide whether they are going to keep Jim Boylen as the head coach or not.

Since being named the head coach for the 2018-2019 season, Boylen hasn't done much to help the Bulls out. His record for the last two seasons is a disappointing 39-84. Typically, if a team begins to revamp its staff, a coach with a losing record as such would be on his way out. However, Eversley won't make that call right away.

"It is really early," Eversley said during his introductory press conference on Friday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. "Just like anything else on our staff, we are going to utilize our time to evaluate everybody on staff -- not only players, coaches, but also people in the front office, as well. I've spoken to Coach, we had a really great conversation and I'm looking forward to spending time with him in Chicago when we're afforded that opportunity." 

While Eversley is delaying a decision as the coronavirus pandemic keeps the current season on hold, there's reason to believe that changes are coming, according to Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic. And if the Bulls do eventually decide to move on from Boylen, there seems to be a rumored interest for another member of the Sixers staff to oversee things in Chicago, per Mayberry.

Ime Udoka hasn't been coaching with the 76ers for long, but Brett Brown's top assistant isn't new to coaching the game. Before joining the Sixers staff for the 2019-2020 season, Udoka has spent seven years coaching with the San Antonio Spurs. If the Bulls decide to move on from their current situation, it wouldn't be hard for Eversley to convince Udoka to come interview for Chicago's head coaching position whenever that time may come. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

