Could Knicks Add Former Sixers Veteran After Landry Shamet’s Injury?
This offseason, the New York Knicks have been one of the most active teams in the trade market, striking multiple blockbuster deals. They have also been active in adding former Philadelphia 76ers to their roster through the free agency market.
A few weeks ago, the Knicks cut ties with former Sixers forward Marcus Morris before he even took the floor. The veteran was waived after the Knicks struck a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire Karl Anthony-Towns.
Reports suggested that Morris was offered an invite to training camp with the Knicks, but the veteran declined. At that point, it seemed a second stint was no longer in the cards for Morris.
But could an injury to another former Sixers player in New York shake that situation up? SNY’s Ian Begley suggests there could be some steam there.
Earlier this week, Landry Shamet went down with an unfortunate shoulder injury that could sideline him for a while. The former first-round pick wasn’t guaranteed a roster spot in New York, but all signs were pointing to him sticking with the team for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Now that Shamet’s facing a long recovery potentially, the Knicks might have to pivot elsewhere.
“If Shamet is out long-term, New York would likely look to sign another veteran player for that 14th spot. Before Shamet’s injury, there was some internal support for adding Marcus Morris Sr., per people familiar with the matter. … Even after he declined the camp offer, some with the club viewed Morris Sr. as a strong depth piece and a potential in-season addition.” via SNY.
Last year was a busy one for Morris. While he didn’t plan to play in a fifth season for the Los Angeles Clippers, he was with the team to start the year. Early on, the Clippers sent Morris to the Sixers.
With his hometown team, Morris appeared in 37 games, averaging 17 minutes of action. He produced seven points and three rebounds per game. From three, Morris knocked down 40 percent of his attempts.
The Sixers used Morris’s contract to match Buddy Hield’s at the trade deadline in 2024. In a three-team deal with the Indiana Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs, the Sixers traded Morris to the latter squad. He was then waived, eventually signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In 12 games, Morris accounted for six points and two rebounds on 41 percent shooting deep with Cleveland.
Morris might be a long way from his near-20 points per game he once averaged with the Knicks back in 2019, but he’s certainly still able to be a productive piece in a reserve role on a championship-ready team.
It’s clear there was mutual interest in a reunion at one point, but plans fell through after a big trade. Still, the Knicks are a team to keep an eye on as a potential suitor for the one-time Sixer.