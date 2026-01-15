Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Steph Curry, Spurs, Warriors, Kon Knueppel)

Thursday’s nine-game NBA slate kicks off with an international matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic, who will play in Berlin at 2 p.m. EST.

The Magic are expected to get Franz Wagner back in the lineup for this game, as he’s off the injury report for the first time since going down back on Dec. 7.

However, injuries may be the story of the day, especially after both Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Cooper Flagg (ankle) went down on Wednesday night and did not return on the front end of back-to-backs. That certainly impacts the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks in their respective matchups, and there are other players – one of them being Devin Booker (questionable) – that could swing the spread in their games depending upon their status.

After a 1-1 day on Wednesday (my Lauri Markkanen bet was voided after he was ruled out with an illness), I’m looking to head into the weekend on a high note on Thursday.

Here’s a look at my favorite bets for the NBA action on Jan. 15.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 140-100 (+15.96 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1431-1337-27 (+49.11 units)

NBA Best Bets Today

Orlando Magic -4.5 (-115) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Magic are favored in Germany – the home country of Franz and Moe Wagner – on Thursday afternoon, and I’m buying them against a banged-up Memphis team.

The Grizzlies are down Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. in this matchup, and they’ve struggled against over .500 teams all season long.

Memphis is just 3-19 straight up against over .500 teams, and it’s an NBA-worst 8-16 against the spread as an underdog. I can’t get behind this Memphis team as a small underdog, especially since it has a negative net rating over its last 10 games.

San Antonio Spurs-Golden State Warriors Moneyline Parlay (-125)

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs have won just four of their last 10 games, but I’m buying them as a home favorite against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee has looked awful in recent games, getting blown out by the Minnesota Timberwolves (who didn’t have Rudy Gobert or Anthony Edwards) on Tuesday while also losing to a short-handed Denver Nuggets team on Sunday.

The Bucks are awful whenever Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves the floor (-11.1 points per 100 possessions), and that makes it tough to bet on them against a deep San Antonio team that has Victor Wembanyama returning to a bigger role after several games on a minutes restriction off the bench.

The Spurs are 13-5 at home this season while the Bucks are just 8-13 on the road, and Milwaukee has an average scoring margin of -6.8 points this season as a road dog.

I’m buying the Spurs, who have been a better team all season long, to win this matchup on Thursday.

Golden State Warriors

The New York Knicks lost Jalen Brunson (ankle) on Wednesday night in a bad loss to the Sacramento Kings, and he’s likely facing an uphill battle to play against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

Golden State has been one of the best home teams in the NBA this season, going 14-6 overall while posting a 10-7 against the spread record when favored. Meanwhile, New York is now 8-11 on the road and an NBA-worst 5-14 against the spread in those games.

The Knicks struggled offensively without Brunson on Wednesday night, and they’ve taken a major step back since the NBA Cup, ranking 22nd in the league in net rating over their last 15 games (-3.6).

Golden State should be able to take care of business at home.

Kon Knueppel OVER 17.5 Points (-118)

Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel is averaging 19.1 points per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from 3-point range, yet he’s set at just 17.5 points in his prop against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Knueppel had 19 points on 11 shots against the Lakers earlier this season, and he’s scored 18 or more points in 26 of his 39 games.

This is a great matchup for the Duke product, as the Lakers rank 25th in the NBA in defensive rating this season. Knueppel has not only shot the ball efficiently, but he’s taking 13.7 shots per game, including 8.1 per game from beyond the arc.

He should be able to clear this line for the second time in as many games against L.A. this season.

Steph Curry OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-106)

Steph Curry and the Warriors have a great matchup against the Knicks on Thursday, who are coming off a road loss on the front end of a back-to-back.

The Knicks’ defense has struggled since the NBA Cup, and they rank just 17th overall in defensive rating this season. Defending the 3-ball has been the main problem for the Knicks, as they’re 27th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and 25th in opponent 3-point percentage.

Curry is averaging an NBA-best 4.6 3-pointers made on 11.9 attempts per game this season (38.8 percent), and he’s had several games with five or more shots made from beyond the arc.

New York has been an easy team to fade against great shooters this season, and Curry’s nightly volume from deep should be enough to get him over his season average on Thursday.

