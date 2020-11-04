Don't Count on 76ers Landing Rockets' James Harden

Before the Philadelphia 76ers ever had the opportunity to sign veteran executive Daryl Morey, the Sixers were already getting linked to Houston Rockets guard James Harden. Back in September, as the Sixers embarked on a search for a new head coach, the team strongly considered hiring former Rockets head coach, Mike D'Antoni.

Throughout D'Antoni's interviewing process with the 76ers, reports emerged that there's some speculation around the league that the Sixers could use D'Antoni's presence in Philly as an opportunity to trade for Harden. But the Sixers went in a different direction and hired Doc Rivers as the head coach instead.

At that point, talks of Harden potentially going to Philly went away. That was until the Sixers signed former Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey. On Monday, the Sixers announced they've named Morey the President of Basketball Operations. By Tuesday, Harden was once again linked to the Sixers.

"I'm told Philadephia is expected to be interested in pursuing James Harden," Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday afternoon. Harden, the 31-year-old former NBA MVP, got his start with the Oklahoma City Thunder back in 2009. After spending three seasons with the Thunder, Harden found himself traded to the Rockets in 2012 in a deal made by Morey.

It's no secret Morey loves what Harden brings to the table. And it's quite obvious that Harden's dominance on the offensive side of the ball would help the Sixers out tremendously. However, just because Morey has a lot of familiarity with Harden and the Rockets' front office doesn't mean a deal is imminent.

For starters, the Rockets aren't interested in trading Harden. Per Charania's report, any calls for Harden will result in an "emphatic no from the Rockets side." As Harden just led the NBA in points-per-game for a third-straight year and still has three years left on his current contract, Houston is in no rush to deal its best player.

Plus, from the 76ers' perspective, it's going to take a lot to get the Rockets to change their mind. Not only does Houston want to hold onto Harden, but there are reportedly several teams who are likely to call the Rockets as well.

Considering the demand will be high -- the price for Harden would likely cost the Sixers one of their top stars in Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons and more. As we know now, the 76ers aren't on the same wavelength as many Embiid-Simmons critics.

While it's been thrown out there often that the Sixers need to split the young duo up to be successful, Philly's front office doesn't see it the same way. Back in August, Sixers General Manager Elton Brand made it clear the organization would prefer to build around Simmons and Embiid -- rather than split them up.

On Monday, Morey and Sixers head coach Doc Rivers made it clear they share the same sentiment. "I think Ben and Joel can absolutely work together," said the Sixers' President of Basketball Operations. "I have no doubt they can as well," Rivers followed up in agreement.

If Philly's front office is on the same page, then Embiid and Simmons aren't going anywhere anytime soon. And if one of those two All-Stars aren't thrown in a deal for Harden -- then the Rockets are more than likely going to look elsewhere for a stronger package if they do decide they are finished with the Harden era.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_