SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

76ers Rumors: Mike D'Antoni Interest Involves James Harden?

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers are interested former Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni. Lately, his name has popped up next to the Sixers more than any other candidate on the market, including the seemingly former favorite, Ty Lue.

D'Antoni brings an innovative and creative system and could give Philly an entirely new look, which could help them out tremendously on the court after struggling this past season. According to a recent rumor, though, Philly's interest in D'Antoni could have an additional non-coaching factor attached.

Per John Clarks of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the interest in D'Antoni's services as a head coach may stem from the organization's interest in Rockets superstar James Harden as well. As Harden is set to become a free agent in two seasons or could be traded as early as this offseason, Clark reports there is "feeling with some in the organization that [D'Antoni] could help lure James Harden to Philly."

Harden, who turned 31 in August, is one of the most prominent names in the NBA right now. The six-foot-five shooting guard out of Arizona State began his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder back in 2009. Although he showed promise early on in his career, it wasn't until he moved over to Houston when Harden really starting emerging as a star in the NBA.

In eight seasons with the Rockets, Harden has averaged just under 30 points-per-game while shooting 36-percent from deep. Over the last three seasons, he's put up over 30 points-per-game and was named the NBA MVP in 2018. It's no secret the Sixers could use somebody as reliable as Harden on the offensive end of the court -- and he would surely give Philly a boost if they could somehow acquire him in the future.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clippers' Ty Lue Still in the Mix for 76ers' HC Job

Los Angeles Clippers assistant Ty Lue is still reportedly in the mix for the Philadelphia 76ers' head coaching search despite recent rumors regarding Mike D'Antoni.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Reportedly Approves of Mike D'Antoni Interest

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid has recently given the team his blessing to look into hiring Mike D'Antoni as the coach, according to a report.

Justin Grasso

Report: 76ers Open to Trades Depending on Coaching Hire

According to a report, the Philadelphia 76ers are open to making some trades if they decide to hire Mike D'Antoni as the head coach.

Justin Grasso

76ers HC Search Down to Ty Lue and Mike D'Antoni?

With Billy Donovan out of the picture, is the 76ers' head coach search down to just Ty Lue and Mike D'Anotni?

Justin Grasso

76ers Rumors: Mike D'Antoni Rumblings Getting 'Much Louder'

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to search for a new head coach, Mike D'Antoni rumblings are reportedly getting much louder.

Justin Grasso

Is Ben Simmons Viewed as a Top Player to Build Around?

After HoopsHype polled several NBA executives around the league regarding which top young players are the best to build around, Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons earned quite a few votes.

Justin Grasso

Adam Silver Predicts 2020-2021 NBA Season Start Month

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver isn't sure when the 2020-2021 season will begin, but recently the league's top decision-maker has offered his prediction.

Justin Grasso

Bulls Hire 76ers HC Candidate Billy Donovan

The Chicago Bulls have hired Billy Donovan as their next head coach. Donovan happened to be one of the three notable coaching candidates on the Philadelphia 76ers' radar.

Justin Grasso

76ers Have Competition With Rockets for Ty Lue's Services

Along with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Houston Rockets have some serious interest in Los Angeles Clippers assistant, Ty Lue.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Pacers Interviewed Billy Donovan Recently

As a number of NBA teams search for a new head coach, former Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan is gaining interest from the Indiana Pacers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso