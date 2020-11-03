It didn't take very long for things to get interesting for the Philadelphia 76ers this week. On Monday, the team made it official when they announced the hiring of former Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey. After stepping down as Houston's GM last month, Morey signed a five-year deal to become the Sixers' newest President of Basketball Operations.

Considering Morey and the 76ers' General Manager Elton Brand are both recognized as deal-makers around the NBA, many expect the Sixers to be active in the trade market this year. Now, barely 24 hours since the Sixers hired Morey officially, there's a report out there mentioning Philly is expected to target Rockets star James Harden this year.

"I'm told Philadephia is expected to be interested in pursuing James Harden," Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday afternoon. "[Harden], the Rockets star, who Daryl Morey has a history with -- but as well, other teams also express interest. As of right now, it is an emphatic no from the Rockets side. It's really a non-starter for that organization. Daryl Morey, though, has a history of being active on the trade market, pursuing the different opportunities that may exist out there."

Knowing the Sixers could target James Harden this season is far from a surprise. Considering Morey was a member of the Rockets' front office when Houston acquired Harden from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012, it's not a shock the former Rockets GM would like to bring his top star to his new town.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, Houston doesn't seem all that eager to part with Harden right now. Perhaps, Morey could dangle one of Philly's two top stars along with younger players and future draft picks, but it's unclear what could move the needle for the Rockets in a deal involving Harden.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_