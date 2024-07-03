Former First-Round Pick Joins Sixers’ 2024 NBA Summer League Squad
Soon, the Philadelphia 76ers will fire up their 2024 NBA Summer League run.
On Wednesday, the team announced its official roster, which included a former first-round pick to the Denver Nuggets.
RJ Hampton was regarded as one of the top players entering the 2020 NBA Draft. While he didn’t enter the NCAA after garnering tons of attention from top schools, Hampton made a name for himself with the New Zealand Breakers.
The former five-star recruit was initially viewed as a potential lottery pick, but he slid on draft night. Just a few picks after the Sixers snagged Tyrese Maxey out of Kentucky, Hampton went off the board at No. 24 overall, landing him on the Milwaukee Bucks initially. Hampton’s draft rights were traded.
In the midst of his first year in Denver, Hampton was involved in a mid-season trade. He landed on the Orlando Magic after a 25-game run with the Nuggets. He appeared in 26 games with the Magic, showing promise by averaging 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists off the bench.
Over the next two seasons, Hampton competed for the Magic. However, midway through his third year, he found himself waived in late February. Hampton was picked up by the Detroit Pistons, sticking around there for the rest of the 2022-2023 season.
Last year, Hampton landed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat. On the main roster, he appeared in eight games, and even collected two starts. Averaging ten minutes on the court, Hampton produced just one point per game, shooing 29 percent from the field.
After a short stint with the Heat, Hampton’s G League rights were traded to Capital City, an affiliate of the Washington Wizards. He finished the 2023-2024 season off as a G League prospect. This summer, he’ll look to work his way back to the majors as he gets a shot to compete for Philly’s team, which is headlined by the sophomore standout Ricky Council, the rookie first-rounder Jared McCain, and the first-year center Adem Bona.