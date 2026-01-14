Cavaliers vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 14

The marquee Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday features Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia is fighting for a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference, and it’s set as a home favorite in this matchup. Cleveland, which is seventh in the East this season, is coming off a bad loss on Monday against the Utah Jazz.

The Cavs have fallen short of expectations this season, but they still rank in the top 10 in the NBA in both net rating and offensive rating.

Is that a sign that they’ll turn things around?

The Sixers are hoping to hold any turnaround off for at least one game after they split a back-to-back with the Toronto Raptors on Sunday and Monday.

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop target and a prediction for this Eastern Conference battle on Jan. 14.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Cavs +1.5 (-115)

76ers -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Cavs: -108

76ers: -112

Total

237.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Cavaliers vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 14

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Cavs record: 22-19

76ers record: 22-16

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Cavs Injury Report

Dean Wade – out

Luke Travers – out

Chris Livingston – out

Max Strus – out

76ers Injury Report

MarJon Beauchamp – doubtful

Johni Broome – doubtful

Joel Embiid – probable

VJ Edgecombe – probable

Paul George – probable

Kelly Oubre Jr. – available

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Joel Embiid OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-128)

Since returning from a lengthy absence in November, Embiid's rebounding has improved as his minutes have increased. He's averaging 7.8 boards per game over his last 14 games, and he's cleared 8.5 rebounds in three of his six games this month.

The Cavs -- despite having Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt -- have not been a great rebounding team this season. They rank 22nd in the league in rebound percentage and 21st in opponent rebounds per game, making this a pretty favorable matchup for Embiid if he's going to play 30-plus minutes.

When Embiid has reached the 30-minute mark this season, he's grabbed nine or more rebounds in six of 12 games.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

These teams are extremely even this season, as the Cavs are just one spot ahead of the Sixers in net rating (+2.1 to Philly’s +2.0).

As a result, just 1.5 games separate these teams in the Eastern Conference standings.

However, the Cavs have struggled a bit on the road (8-9 straight up) and they have the worst against the spread record in the NBA.

Philly has not been dominant at home (10-9 with a +0.1 net rating), but I still like the Sixers to win this game with Embiid in the lineup.

This season, Philly is 12-8 when the former league MVP plays, and he should create some havoc down low against Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The Sixers lost the first meeting between these teams with Embiid sitting out.

Cleveland has been disappointing all season, and it’s coming off a really bad loss to Utah at home. I think the 76ers are the team to bet in this matchup with these teams set to play again on Friday night.

Pick: 76ers Moneyline (-112 at DraftKings)

